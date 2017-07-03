Refresh  

Do We Owe Trump an Apology?

Do We Owe Trump an Apology?

This collection of "deplorables" that is the cabinet is about to be raked over the coals, however hastily the barbecue was arranged. If you don't think-- despite the fact they will all be accepted, although some will be tempted to flee, when faced with four years of his proximity, that this is a consciousness- raising event; you haven't appreciated the double irony of the Trump election. He didn't win; he lost by a staggering three million votes. He isn't the conservative he pretended to be to win the GOP ticket, but by doing so and surrounding himself with notorious conservatives as if to prove it; he has raised to the harsh light of the media every weakness of the present GOP as it is constructed, forcing them to look in their own mirrors. How can this be bad?

I am more certain than ever that Trump has Asperger's Syndrome, or a related disorder, and would gain a lot more sympathy if he'd admit it. As it is, we see him as an ass. But the truth is, as far as character flaws, the main irritants are his lack of empathy, his narcissism, his stone-deafness to the body signals around him, run-on speech habits, difficulty focusing on issues not directly related to him or for any length of time, and ADD; all included in a lengthier list, many more of which he shares. Google it.

I suspect it's well known among his relatives, and that he was spoiled rotten because of it, which didn't help his condition, but shielded him from the truth. His sister is a judge, something you instinctively sense he could never handle. His father was his idol. He built things. He himself suggests that the capacity to contract structures is built in. And it's all he can do, hence the seeming importance of the Mexican "Wall", a lame testimony to his existence. While this condition needn't preclude his capacity for the Presidency, it does color everything he perceives, because The Deal is his aesthetic, and there is little room in his head for much else. His need for younger women is a measure of his eternal immaturity. He will never grow up.

For my part, I lament the passing of an age when people had personalities. Now they just have "personality disorders", all of which have been cataloged, and which they share with numerous others.

You can't just hate them, and you shouldn't make fun of them, anymore than you should mime a polio victim, as he once did. But having a disorder makes people extremely predictable, which makes miming them very easy. Witness the field day being had by countless wits on the satire circuit, doing Donald impersonations.

Could it be that his anger at the SNL jests at his expense is a function of his vague awareness that there's something 'special' about him, and hence that mocking him is sadistic?

Knowing this about him and sharing it with him might open up a dialogue that many would welcome, and ignite creative theories about the nature of disorders that could lead to better management of them; especially if such a famous guy was at the helm. It might, moreover, encourage us to give him a break as to his style. The fact is, he's not playing with a full deck. Considering that, he's doing quite well. He could become an inspiration, instead of a big fat headache.

In any case, we must view this Presidency as the "Special Olympics"compares to the actual Olympic Games; flawed, but admirable for its own sake. Then, if he ignores the kerfuffle and gets his way, we'll have to impeach Trump for bridging the inexplicable cavern between the US and Russia with some simple Deals; because he's certainly trying; and it's just possible that those who object are working for forces that such an alliance might thwart. Russia too, might prefer the old dependable order of enmity.

Peace isn't for everyone; especially if they're heavily invested in War.

 

Born in Long Island public school year in Sweden as exchange student, went to Harvard one year, Cooper Union in NYC as Art student. Have two children, one of whom is rock mogul, the other has three daughters, one of whom has two daughters, making me
 

The elephant in the room is Trump's sanity. But disorders of the genetic kind don't necessarily prevent people from functioning. If however they remain in denial, we try to legitimize their behavior when in fact, it's impossible to do so. This is why we and the press are running in circles trying to make sense from crazy. Can't be done.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 3, 2017 at 7:00:10 PM

