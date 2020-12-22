Disease control is part of economic growth.

By Kamala Sarup, Dr. Anand Chaudhary



We need to incentivize investment to help the economy. It will allow people to earn more money. The extreme poverty of the population is a breeding ground for disease, Dr. Anand Chaudhary expressed himself from the medical perspective and said "Economic growth is about providing essential economic services, like jobs. Economic programs must focus on those who are poor. By doing so, we can reduce the disease.





Dr Anand specifically identified two different problems. 'The fight against diseases is one of the achievements,' he said. Our work involves creating a more secure community for all. Poverty and lack of health infrastructure are denying millions of people their right to survive.



