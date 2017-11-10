Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 22 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (24 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   20 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Directives and Imperatives for the DNC to Survive and Thrive in 2020.

By       Message Lawrence Alger     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 4   Supported 4   Well Said 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 11/10/17

s

From flickr.com: Bernie Sanders | U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont spea | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 190k -
Bernie Sanders | U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont spea. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 190k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

After this week's enlightening details divulged by Donna Brazile about the DNC and it being controlled by Hillary Clinton, it is small wonder that the Progressives in the party, as well as those that backed Bernie Sanders are very angry.

The DNC has been taken to court with little if any media coverage about what occurred in last year's primaries, and now it has been solidified by what Ms. Brazile wrote in her book.

Of course, the party has been dying for many years. Andrew Jackson the racist native American killer (at his time Indian killer), the war monger Woodrow Wilson, Harry Truman, and the invasion of Vietnam by Kennedy have helped kill the party or at least shoot itself in the proverbial foot. Hillary Clinton was only one of the players in a game of stripping people of their democracy and freedoms. One should have known since her husband's inability to keep his fidelity almost led to his impeachment. Only a viable third party will ever remedy the duopoly America is stuck with. Senator Sanders woke many people to this fact and paid a price.

Not only was Senator Sanders robbed of his nomination but the people that joined with him were also. Many of these same people had actually joined the party to support Senator Sanders and in the interim have left the party in disgust with the elitist attitude of the party and its constituency's attitude toward Progressives. Many stayed and became involved in a movement of the Justice Democrats but since the revelations of both the court case and Ms. Brazile it is doubtful that many of these people will remain in a party which can only be called corrupt on a level with the Republican Party.

- Advertisement -

In recent months Ms. Clinton has blamed the Progressives and Senator Sander's supporters for her loss without giving any indication that her takeover of the DNC was the issue. She continued to browbeat Senator Sanders at every opportunity using any trick in her playbook to negate the democratic process. She had believed she was preordained into the Presidency regardless of who ran against her. This gave the Republicans who despised Clinton and the entitled politicians a chance to vote for someone that spoke to their need for change in Washington. The fact remains that the very egregious dirty tricks Clinton used were the stepping stones to our current administration.

Had Clinton been enlightened and Progressive enough to let democracy and our system work the way it was devised we may have had Senator Sanders as President of the United States at this moment, as every poll has shown his win over Trump was a reality. Senator Sanders is fighting about the issues that affect America at this moment, as he did when campaigning. A few Democrats are joining him in support for "Medicare for all" and his campaigns for legislation for education, immigration, and other issues. However, there are many of the "elite" Democrats that oppose anything Sanders has proposed.

Among the elite Democrats America finds much the same as any Republican although toned down a bit. They still press for insurance companies in our healthcare system which quite frankly shows who receives sums from the insurance lobbies and who doesn't. Although these Democrats call foul about the new terrorist event in New York they still kick the can down the road on gun legislation weeks after the event in Las Vegas. One can only guess why, but it does suggest a certain amount of collusion with their Republican counterparts.

- Advertisement -

The Democratic Party has shown that their need for young millennials does not make a difference to their agenda to this very day. Senator Sanders had activated many of these young people and Ms. Clinton and the DNC concluded that the Progressive agenda was not something they wish to follow. Their message seems that they are quite willing to keep the status quo and not focus on their need to grow and change. Change would help the party quite a bit at this time as even more and more people are becoming Independents (40+%) or joining the Green party as a result of Democratic arrogance.

That arrogance has led to the current DNC leader to oppose many of the issues the Progressive wing of the Party has brought to the fore. In fact, he has waged war on Progressives and continues to adopt the same agenda as the party elites have adopted. If the party wants to flourish and not shoot itself in the foot, it is high time they worked with Progressives on the issues that face the poorest of our American community and drop many of the tactics used during last year's campaigns.

As an example, the use of money in both democratic campaigns encapsulates the destruction of the Democratic Party. They, the party, are crying a lack of funds since the primaries and do not realize their arrogance about campaign funding has actually helped this to occur. They still use big money donors as their primary source of income and did not learn anything from many of the progressives that run on donations only from their supporters. The numbers of these supporters were evident during Senator Sanders run last year with an average of $27 and far outdid his expectations.

As referenced above the healthcare issue has also been arrogantly handled by the party elite. Although some have adopted Senator Sander's "Medicare for all" many still take the stance of the former candidate Hillary Clinton. That stance of keeping the healthcare insurance companies viable, as well as Big Pharma, shows a certain unreal dismissive attitude to their would be constituents who require a stable healthcare system and not the bipartisan quagmire it has become. Luckily the Republicans have been instrumental in the demise of the last healthcare legislation. Democrats have not come even close to getting any kind of replacement to the ACA which does have flaws and needs to be improved if it is to survive. The Republicans have made it clear they will repeal and replace the law and they are the majority in the House and Senate and the administration.

If the Democratic Party does not adopt an ability to thrive and grow there will be a second term for Trump and his cohort. It is time for them to stop thinking of lobbyists as more worthy of our democracy than we the people. It is also imperative that meddling in our democratic process is dropped and replaced with a party of the people and for the people. Or they can just suffer major losses in 2018 and 2020. This would be an, even more, blundering massive series of errors than we saw in 2015 and 2016, with the blindsiding of the voters by the corrupt DNC, which was all too quick to sweep Hillary's shortcomings and her ponderous baggage under the national rug of her nomination.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/post-abc-poll-voters-favor-democrats-over-republicans-in-2018-house-midterms-by-widest-margin-in-years/2017/11/05/b3b2f620-bf4d-11e7-959c-fe2b598d8c00_story.html?utm_term=.d8888cf9e3d2

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 4   Supported 4   Well Said 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Lawrence is a military retiree with three Masters degrees. A Bernie Sanders supporter but an Independent and has no intention of joining a party again.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Directives and Imperatives for the DNC to Survive and Thrive in 2020.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
11 people are discussing this page, with 20 comments  Post Comment

Lawrence Alger

Become a Fan
Author 510085

(Member since Nov 9, 2017), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I am honored to present my first political analysis to OEN, and I heartily encourage the reader to please comment at length with your ideas. Your insights will be forwarded to most Progressive members of the DNC and to Senator Sanders campaign. Thank you for taking the time to read this article and to comment.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 2:59:57 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 139 articles, 3172 quicklinks, 13154 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lawrence Alger:   New Content
You neglected to mention the MIC, nuclear weapons, foreign policy, global warming, environmental destruction, overpopulation, the CIA, Puerto Rico, the DHS takeover of elections, or pretty much anything truly serious. I would go on but I don't there's enough room on the internet. However, these few things would be a good start.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:33:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 247 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1878 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
Your points are well taken. I am sure this author will get to those focused issues in due course, because I have the feeling his insights are introductory and not final nor all inclusive statements.


Most of what you mention are background concerns that have been in the mix for decades, and I perceive a different focus in his article, especially valuable in citing the long history of the Democratic party starting with the Indian Killer, Andrew Jackson.


I believe this is Lawrence's first article, and hope there will be many more!



Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:42:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 139 articles, 3172 quicklinks, 13154 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content
I agree but we need at least a few serious issues out there to give a warning shot to the status quo, imvso.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 8:47:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 14009 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lawrence Alger:   New Content

I tried several times to discuss some initiatives with different people to pass them to Senator Sanders. These always stop with lower ranking gatekeepers. If the key people, including Senator Sanders, can't hear the new ideas and proposals we still have the closed circle that won't be able to move forward.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 2:16:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 139 articles, 3172 quicklinks, 13154 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
Debbie Lusignan did prodigous work for Bernie, that could have saved him in the primaries, and could get no response. Kucinich was also deaf to his most ardent advocates, as many of us learned. One of my main principles in teaching was to take each child most seriously, a critical principle for any leader. Even Reagan replied when my third graders wrote to him.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:15:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 247 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1878 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
You have a very good point. They did seem oblivious, especially Bernie's Campaign Advisor, Tad Devine, who was also working on a contractual basis for the DNC. Jeff Weaver being too busy to answer any mail, at least that I sent in: that makes sense: they described the campaign at times like being on a surf board in a tidal wave!


The Sanders campaign staff always seemed too busy to take in any counsel, and those answering the phones seems to be 20 year old college interns that always deferred to someone higher up, who, in fact, never responded nor interacted. I am sure Senator Sanders learned a lot about how to do this all better on the next go around in 2020. He certainly already stands head and shoulders above every one else who is even potentially running....


Ideologically, I can only support Sanders, although the logistics need tightening up, for sure. I am sure, if he runs, all that will get done, and the hatches batten down, as sailors always say.


Meet one of the secrets to Bernie Sanders' success Power Player of the Week: Tad Devine, senior adviser to the Sanders campaign.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:56:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Jim Grandone

Become a Fan
Author 505056

(Member since Mar 16, 2016), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Why would this writer blame Vietnam's "invasion" on Kennedy who sent "advisers" to Vietnam at the request of the French. Seems vindictive to me.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:53:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Tom Huckin

Become a Fan
Author 21051

(Member since Sep 4, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 210 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Grandone:   New Content
The French had nothing to do with it. They had long departed Vietnam by the time JFK took office.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:24:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 247 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1878 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Grandone:   New Content
They were much more than advisors, the CIA guys Kennedy sent in, and even included troops. I don't find this reference to be "vindictive" at all, knowing the history of Vietnam as I do. In retrospect, of course, with perfect hindsight, we know now that this was an early blunder that led to a perfect sea of tactical errors, both military and political, resulting in the debacle of that wretched and unwarranted war. Watch this:


John F. Kennedy on Vietnam Year: 1963.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: reasonparty) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:48:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Lawrence Alger

Become a Fan
Author 510085

(Member since Nov 9, 2017), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Grandone:   New Content

Jim,

Actually, the French left Indochina after Dien Bien Phu in 1954. "Advisors" were just a name for a military buildup that started in 1963. Kennedy had instituted talks with Thue in 1962 to bring the US into Vietnam. Vindictive it is not, just based on fact.


Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 7:35:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 149 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hello Lawrence,

Thank you for the article. It is evident from its content that you are a progressive and want the federal government to function in the interests of the people rather than in the interests of the 1% (the thieves who actually control the entire political/electoral process). However, you are looking for a solution within the corrupt 2 party duopoly when you praise Sanders. Please remember that, after the crime syndicate called the Democratic Party, controlled by the 1% and operated by the Clintons and other thieves, defrauded Sanders did NOT contest the fraud employed against him (and the people) but agreed to be the dancing donkey mascot for the crime syndicate. His job is to deceive progressives into believing in his "revolution" that is going to "transform" the crime syndicate into a progressive party. When are progressives going to stop believing this nonsense. The only rational action for prorgressives to take at this point is to show up at the polling places and protest the total corruption that has taken over our entire political/electoral process. Sanders is a fraud and a shill for the crime syndicate.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:43:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 247 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1878 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content
"Sanders is a fraud and a shill for the crime syndicate"? I think you are, or at least your comment here is, completely deranged. Sanders is the most sincere and credible US Senator and Presidential Candidate to come along in decades.
Do you think a fraud and crime syndicate shill would survive one week running for President? Come on, man, get real! Clinton was the shill for the powers on Wall Street, the 21st Century Tammany Hall! If you are making a case for the Military Industrial Complex being a kind of crime syndicate, Bernie has always consistently opposed such economic powers. What the heck exactly are you saying here?


I think progressives should be running for ward chairs and precinct chairs and executive state committees at all levels of the Democratic party. Our strength will once again be in numbers.



Boss Tweed - Thomas Nast Excerpt from the 1999 Documentary Film on New York by Ric Burns. Clip spotlights Boss Tweed and Cartoonist Thomas Nast.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Jim Keefe) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 4:13:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Lawrence Alger

Become a Fan
Author 510085

(Member since Nov 9, 2017), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content

Hello Jim,

I believe with the sum of Progressive wins in the elections last Tuesday shows that Progressives are on the rise. This rise is the product of one person that being Senator Sanders. As he has stated we will not win overnight but in time.


Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:28:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 6 fans, 1 articles, 229 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content
Bernie said early on that if he lost the primary he would support the Democratic candidate. I'm sorry he didn't fight back, but he was honest from the git go. I do not think that he is a fraud.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 9:03:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Mrs. Fuxit

Become a Fan
Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 98 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

DONALD J TRUMP is a gentleman. Of course he'll give the DNC a Mulligan!

DONALD J TRUMP and God as his witness should strip HILLARY CLINTON

of DNC nomination, and play Bernie Sanders for 18 holes of winner takes all golf.

The thrill of victory makes America feel great.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:38:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 19 fans, 35 articles, 90 quicklinks, 2611 comments, 16 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
The Dem. Party is owned by Wall Street. It is cancerous. We must shun it and for a new Party of/by/for the people.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 6:07:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 247 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1878 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content
Jerry, you and I have intelligently discussed many things, both in these comment sections and by OEN email, but on this statement of yours that Wall Street owns the Democratic party, I simply cannot agree....


Actions taken by Bush and Obama for Wall Street's benefit, yes of course...the Bailout etc., but that doesn't mean Wall Street owns the entire party from top to bottom. I see Democrats getting elected as of late and it is definitely a swing to the Left, thank god, and it will continue.


Bernie will do what he wants to do, with or without the party. Cancerous democrats? Maybe so, in an existential sense, but good surgeons succeed in cutting cancers out and the patient goes on living. Kill the patient? Surgeons don't do that and neither should armchair activists or strategic political analysts!


I did run for the US Senate once as a Democrat, and never regretted being from this party. My own motives in 1977 were young, idealistic, purely pacifist, reform-oriented, and populist, but I can't speak for Wall Street Financial intrusion in Party Politics of either party. Blame Hank Paulson, if you must blame somebody!


( video below: Bernie Sanders Grills Hank Paulson (2) [2/8/2007] Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) questions Sec. Paulson on the disparity in experience of the economy between the wealthy and the beleaguered middle class.)



Bernie Sanders Grills Hank Paulson (2) [2/8/2007] Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) questions Sec. Paulson on the disparity in experience of the economy between the wealthy and the beleagured middle class.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Catholics 4Bernie) Permission Details DMCA



Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 9:04:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Lawrence Alger

Become a Fan
Author 510085

(Member since Nov 9, 2017), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

> I see this and find it almost palatable. Bernie wishes to work on the
> party
> from within but seems to disregard his treatment since beginning his run
> by
> the Party. I really would like to see Bernie use his charisma (and it is
> well earned) to form a third party considering the wins the Progressives
> had last Tuesday. I also think that both parties are being corrupted by
> the
> money that flows to them from the corporation and rich. Of late I have
> noticed a lessening of his posit that the billionaires are the problem and
> a switch in focus to issues that are being addressed by the
> Republican-controlled government we have. Of course, I saw him once and
> knew that he is a card played that holds his hand close to his chest.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 10:33:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 32 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3898 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The Democratic leadership has told us and shown us repeatedly that it doesn't want progressives in the party. We should take them at their word. Why would you want to remain in a party that continues to lurch to the right when the country wants desperately to move to the left?

My prediction is if progressives refuse to learn the lesson of Obama and 2016, even if corporate Democrats manage to regain the congress and the presidency, the right will come back even stronger after the neoliberal project of privatization, austerity and increased foreign militarism leaves the majority of Americans destitute and angrier than they are now.

Our only hope of turning things around is for a groundswell of disenfranchised people to push from outside the duopoly to force the corrupt establishment out.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 10:36:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 