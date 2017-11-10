s



After this week's enlightening details divulged by Donna Brazile about the DNC and it being controlled by Hillary Clinton, it is small wonder that the Progressives in the party, as well as those that backed Bernie Sanders are very angry.

The DNC has been taken to court with little if any media coverage about what occurred in last year's primaries, and now it has been solidified by what Ms. Brazile wrote in her book.

Of course, the party has been dying for many years. Andrew Jackson the racist native American killer (at his time Indian killer), the war monger Woodrow Wilson, Harry Truman, and the invasion of Vietnam by Kennedy have helped kill the party or at least shoot itself in the proverbial foot. Hillary Clinton was only one of the players in a game of stripping people of their democracy and freedoms. One should have known since her husband's inability to keep his fidelity almost led to his impeachment. Only a viable third party will ever remedy the duopoly America is stuck with. Senator Sanders woke many people to this fact and paid a price.

Not only was Senator Sanders robbed of his nomination but the people that joined with him were also. Many of these same people had actually joined the party to support Senator Sanders and in the interim have left the party in disgust with the elitist attitude of the party and its constituency's attitude toward Progressives. Many stayed and became involved in a movement of the Justice Democrats but since the revelations of both the court case and Ms. Brazile it is doubtful that many of these people will remain in a party which can only be called corrupt on a level with the Republican Party.

In recent months Ms. Clinton has blamed the Progressives and Senator Sander's supporters for her loss without giving any indication that her takeover of the DNC was the issue. She continued to browbeat Senator Sanders at every opportunity using any trick in her playbook to negate the democratic process. She had believed she was preordained into the Presidency regardless of who ran against her. This gave the Republicans who despised Clinton and the entitled politicians a chance to vote for someone that spoke to their need for change in Washington. The fact remains that the very egregious dirty tricks Clinton used were the stepping stones to our current administration.

Had Clinton been enlightened and Progressive enough to let democracy and our system work the way it was devised we may have had Senator Sanders as President of the United States at this moment, as every poll has shown his win over Trump was a reality. Senator Sanders is fighting about the issues that affect America at this moment, as he did when campaigning. A few Democrats are joining him in support for "Medicare for all" and his campaigns for legislation for education, immigration, and other issues. However, there are many of the "elite" Democrats that oppose anything Sanders has proposed.

Among the elite Democrats America finds much the same as any Republican although toned down a bit. They still press for insurance companies in our healthcare system which quite frankly shows who receives sums from the insurance lobbies and who doesn't. Although these Democrats call foul about the new terrorist event in New York they still kick the can down the road on gun legislation weeks after the event in Las Vegas. One can only guess why, but it does suggest a certain amount of collusion with their Republican counterparts.

The Democratic Party has shown that their need for young millennials does not make a difference to their agenda to this very day. Senator Sanders had activated many of these young people and Ms. Clinton and the DNC concluded that the Progressive agenda was not something they wish to follow. Their message seems that they are quite willing to keep the status quo and not focus on their need to grow and change. Change would help the party quite a bit at this time as even more and more people are becoming Independents (40+%) or joining the Green party as a result of Democratic arrogance.

That arrogance has led to the current DNC leader to oppose many of the issues the Progressive wing of the Party has brought to the fore. In fact, he has waged war on Progressives and continues to adopt the same agenda as the party elites have adopted. If the party wants to flourish and not shoot itself in the foot, it is high time they worked with Progressives on the issues that face the poorest of our American community and drop many of the tactics used during last year's campaigns.

As an example, the use of money in both democratic campaigns encapsulates the destruction of the Democratic Party. They, the party, are crying a lack of funds since the primaries and do not realize their arrogance about campaign funding has actually helped this to occur. They still use big money donors as their primary source of income and did not learn anything from many of the progressives that run on donations only from their supporters. The numbers of these supporters were evident during Senator Sanders run last year with an average of $27 and far outdid his expectations.

As referenced above the healthcare issue has also been arrogantly handled by the party elite. Although some have adopted Senator Sander's "Medicare for all" many still take the stance of the former candidate Hillary Clinton. That stance of keeping the healthcare insurance companies viable, as well as Big Pharma, shows a certain unreal dismissive attitude to their would be constituents who require a stable healthcare system and not the bipartisan quagmire it has become. Luckily the Republicans have been instrumental in the demise of the last healthcare legislation. Democrats have not come even close to getting any kind of replacement to the ACA which does have flaws and needs to be improved if it is to survive. The Republicans have made it clear they will repeal and replace the law and they are the majority in the House and Senate and the administration.

If the Democratic Party does not adopt an ability to thrive and grow there will be a second term for Trump and his cohort. It is time for them to stop thinking of lobbyists as more worthy of our democracy than we the people. It is also imperative that meddling in our democratic process is dropped and replaced with a party of the people and for the people. Or they can just suffer major losses in 2018 and 2020. This would be an, even more, blundering massive series of errors than we saw in 2015 and 2016, with the blindsiding of the voters by the corrupt DNC, which was all too quick to sweep Hillary's shortcomings and her ponderous baggage under the national rug of her nomination.

