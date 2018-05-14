Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Did Our Backstory Foreshadow Trump-Pence?

America's Youth and Women are Our Best Hope
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Backstory:

Arguably, more female and younger voters vote Left of Center, and to varying degrees, desire to center America on the central ideals of the Gettysburg Address, Voting Rights Act and, on our most emancipated days, the Equal Rights Amendment. However, we need stop squabbling like jealous siblings, failing to comprehend the wisdom of Solomon -- before we cut the baby in half.

Notwithstanding Abraham Lincoln, a Whig until Whig Party evaporated, adopting newest rising political label, Republican -- but if Teddy Roosevelt couldn't do it, Third-Party candidates are not likely to become president, until We the Grassroots stop fighting over the soil, and replace our two-party system with a more pragmatic democratic alternative -- sustaining itself without Wall Street.

No President, indeed no American, with the possible exceptions of Mother Elizabeth Ann Seaton and Philadelphia immigrant John Neumann, has ever been a Saint.

Our penchant for labelling everything from hurricanes & wars to denigrating pigmentation, lifestyle choices and economic status -- separating us from a Moral Mondays' mindset, and delivering us into the wilderness state where those who use flag and Bible as props for what they preach about church sex and state greed, drain reason.

Democrats have not always been the good guys, but in 2018 & 2020, they are the better choice, especially if female, to progress America forward -- if we manage to mute, Blue Wave, and plan/think beyond Pence, as well as Trump.

Realizing impeaching Donald Trump, rolls out the Red Mapping carpet for a President Mike Pence, the real Constitutional Crisis is: those who don't vote, those who possess too little curiosity to vote with sufficient clarity of outcome and, those dividing Democrats into Liberals and Progressives -- a categorically pointless self-mutilating nose from face tantrum.

Perfection is America's motivating dream, but ensemble invites solution.

We can save our culturally diverse heritage or succumb to the infestation of, us against them.

Foreshadowing:

Are we willing to make how we treat each other a disgusting contest to win, rock bottom?

Proving our character and patriotism rank higher than a Nunes, Gowdy or Peter King is as easy as emulating Republicans Rod J. Rosenstein, Robert Mueller and Democrats Leslie Cockburn & Abigail Spanberger.

We can parrot media, Constitutional Crisis, or get involved in a system overdue for correcting itself. We can save our 2020 Census from Gerrymandering, by painting America's Red, White and Blue a rainbow enhanced by brown, black and yellow.

We can crush student loan borrowers, embrace implausible deniability of $30 million check and rape our environment, or we can elect, and if need be, un-elect, candidates who void agenda of Mick Mulvaney, Citizens United and Scott Pruitt -- but extremely swinging our political pendulum needs to cease and desist.

Not condoning Guantanamo Waterboarding, or oiling the turnstile between minority high schools and prisons for profit is a disgracefully low bar, which by comparison, might cajole some into thinking themselves morally superior, but to whatever degree we behave like what we abhor, we become another Kelly Sadler comrade.

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director.
 

Marcello Rollando

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 180 articles, 313 comments, 4 diaries


Our Founding Fathers did exceptionally well, but it's up to us to keep it, knowing being a living example of the Golden Rule is the only light that diminishes tower darkness.

Submitted on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 4:22:11 PM

