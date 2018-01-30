This is an email I received this morning which looked interesting enough to pass on...
You can't save the world alone. But now, you don't have to try. Help has arrived, and it's called "Democrats for Change"!
Democrats for Change is recruiting ordinary people who share progressive American values to serve as block captains, mayors and council members, county officials and even in Congress.
If you are willing to serve your community, Democrats for Change activists will show you how to get on the ballot, identify the voters who may support a progressive like you, and make sure those voters vote, starting in the June 5 Democratic primary election.
I know those feckless Democrats-in-name-only all too well. The kind of Establishment Democrats who were wringing their hands and clutching their pearls when I explained on the House Floor that the GOP health plan was 'Don't get sick, and if you do get sick, die quickly.' They won't rock the boat, when we're fighting for our lives and our future.
America desperately needs leaders with a head and a heart -- like YOU -- but the halls of power are populated by dirt-sucking bottom-feeders.
We need progressive champions in our government, instead of political insiders who are merely faking resistance. If you agree, then take action by joining Democrats for Change. We are true-blue Democrats, not feckless appeasers.
There's still a lot to be done over the coming weeks. Let's do it together. Seize the day; seize the future.
Courage,
Alan Grayson
Democrats For Change " PO Box 1061 " Rahway NJ 07065 " www.democratsforchange.net