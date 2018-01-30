Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

"Democrats for Change" is Looking for Progressive Candidates Like You

By Ron Madden  Posted by Ron Madden (about the submitter)       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/30/18

- Advertisement -

This is an email I received this morning which looked interesting enough to pass on...


(Image by Democrats for Change)   Permission   Details   DMCA

You can't save the world alone. But now, you don't have to try. Help has arrived, and it's called "Democrats for Change"!

- Advertisement -
For a long time, not just here but all over the country, greedy, ruthless people have been calling the shots. But now, some progressive activists have come up with a plan to empower citizens like YOU, to fight back.

Democrats for Change is recruiting ordinary people who share progressive American values to serve as block captains, mayors and council members, county officials and even in Congress.

If you are willing to serve your community, Democrats for Change activists will show you how to get on the ballot, identify the voters who may support a progressive like you, and make sure those voters vote, starting in the June 5 Democratic primary election.

- Advertisement -
The alternative is the all-to-familiar status quo -- ceding power to tired, complacent or corrupt politicians who have been utterly ineffective against the onslaught of Donald Trump Republicans, and billionaires like the Koch Brothers.

I know those feckless Democrats-in-name-only all too well. The kind of Establishment Democrats who were wringing their hands and clutching their pearls when I explained on the House Floor that the GOP health plan was 'Don't get sick, and if you do get sick, die quickly.' They won't rock the boat, when we're fighting for our lives and our future.

America desperately needs leaders with a head and a heart -- like YOU -- but the halls of power are populated by dirt-sucking bottom-feeders.

We need progressive champions in our government, instead of political insiders who are merely faking resistance. If you agree, then take action by joining Democrats for Change. We are true-blue Democrats, not feckless appeasers.

There's still a lot to be done over the coming weeks. Let's do it together. Seize the day; seize the future.

Courage,
Alan Grayson

- Advertisement -
P.S. Democrats for Change would love for you to be an active participant, and even run for office yourself, but if you absolutely cannot volunteer your time, please chip in $5, or whatever you can afford, to help elect progressive champions who run on the Democrats for Change ticket!

Democrats For Change " PO Box 1061 " Rahway NJ 07065 " www.democratsforchange.net

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Former dishwasher, janitor, telemarketer & librarian. Currently assisting the elderly. Ardent Sanders supporter.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact EditorContact Editor
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Bernie Sanders is the Most Powerful Politician in America

Assange Has Clinton Email Where She Instructs Staff to Remove "Classified" Heading from Document and Send It

Hillary Clinton Has No More "Right" to the Democratic Nomination Than Does Bernie Sanders

A Creeping Suspicion: Is Hillary Trying to Circumvent Appeasing Sanders with Warren as VP?

PBS Documentary: "Islam, the Empire of Faith"

4 Myths Regarding the Relative Electibility of Hillary Clinton

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Subject of Comment:

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Anton Vodvarka

Become a Fan
Author 502548

(Member since May 27, 2015), 2 fans, 133 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Grayson

Alan Grayson? Isn't he the DNC turkey that accuses Bernie Sanders of causing Clinton's loss? This is not change, this is more gibberish from a rotten political machine that will deservedly lose if it keeps singing the same old song.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 at 7:42:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 