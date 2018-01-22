Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Democrat Says Americans Owe Nazis for Suffering and Gives ISIS Eulogy on C-SPAN

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/22/18

Monument to Ukrainian Diaspora's Work
(Image by Rusvesna)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Can you believe it? 2018 is the year of the NAZI snowflake! They whine, cry, and they still kill innocent people. They also donate a lot of money to Congressional Reps who support their goals. When congressional leaders openly believe that it is your duty as patriotic Americans to support and ultimately die for the families of the lever pullers and torturers at WWII's death camps, it's time to tar some of them out behind the woodshed.

Today, a Congressional love fest extends to the people who shot at your dear ole' granddad or grandma during the war, or maybe stole their clothes, pulled their teeth, and threw them in a gas chamber. As an American, should your Congressmen force you to help people celebrate the fact that their relatives were death camp torturers and executioners? This is Multiculturalism at its finest.

After you read the proofs, you are going to do the unthinkable. You'll have to choose between supporting politicians, PACs, and caucuses that do illegal and immoral things like supporting ISIS, or choose the heroes in your own family and patriots that fought against Adolf Hitler's Nazi terror or Islamic terror, in the form of ISIS/ IGIL.

On second thought, let's simplify this even more. Will you choose ISIS over your wife, husband, son, daughter, and favorite dog? When ISIS is represented in Congress, rest assured, you sure as hell aren't.

While it's common knowledge US military has been supporting ISIS in Syria, it's not well known that US Congressmen are honoring ISIS terrorists and other vermin on C-SPAN. Is this the kind of representation you voted for?

The only fun part about a story like this, or for those of you that aren't as jaded as I've become researching this subject, the sad part, is looking at this Congress and tying these two themes together with undeniable proof this easily. During 2018, I'll revisit this repeatedly.

Marcy Kaptur
(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Today, let's look at Ohio Democrat Marci Kaptur. Ms. Kaptur wins the Trifecta by repeatedly breaking the Logan Act, the Neutrality Act, supporting ISIS, and is demanding US citizens make reparations to Snowflake WWII families that feel bad because they didn't kill all the Jews/Russians/Americans/Poles they wanted to. And they really do feel bad about that because they lost the war and now they have to live with all of them.

Let's start with Congressman Kaptur's eulogy for an ISIS/ IGIL spokesman. This was on C-SPAN and you'll see on the following short video that Kaptur thinks this ISIS media spokeswoman is a great role model for your little girl.

Let's get the facts straight first. Amina Osmayev was provably in ISIS and that means Kaptur is consorting with ISIS terrorists. Since that is the case, can Kaptur eulogize terrorist media whores on C-SPAN? Ohio needs to explain why they dropped Dennis Kucinich for someone that wants to give ISIS members VISAs to come to America! Don't believe me? Read on.

Amina Osmayev helped form and was part of the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion which even at its inception was part of ISIS.

The original commander Isa Munayev stated "I fulfill my duty. There is such a thing - to repay debts. When it was very difficult for us, the fraternal Ukrainian people in the person of the best sons of Ukraine gave my people, my homeland - the Chechen Republic. We decided that it is time we pay the bills, we are doing our duty."

According to a 2015 Intercept article "OUR BROTHERS ARE there," Khalid said when he heard I was going to Ukraine. "Buy a local SIM card when you get there, send me the number and then wait for someone to call you. "Khalid, who uses a pseudonym, leads the Islamic State's underground branch in Istanbul."

Which nationalist battalion is directly ISIS underground in Ukraine according to the Intercept interview? Dzhokhar Dudayev battalion. Now that we have established that this is an ISIS battalion, this ISIS branch got accepted by the government and is now Kiev-2 Battalion.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

opednews.com

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass. He has been interviewed by and provided analysis for RT, the BBC, and Press-TV. His articles have been published in the Security Assistance Monitor, Washingtons Blog, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 34 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 4093 comments


  New Content

Gave me chills George. Watching people who call themselves progressives fall for the demonization of Russia and official Washington's installing and propping up of Nazis in Ukraine is frightening.

Once people internalize a false narrative it seems nearly impossible to make them change their minds. We are headed for a repeat of the 30s and I don't know how to stop it.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 22, 2018 at 6:15:35 PM

