Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   7 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Democracy on Life Support: Donald Trump's First Year in Office

By       Message Henry Giroux     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 11/9/17

Author 502164
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)

From Smirking Chimp

From flickr.com: Donald Trump, the Snake Oil Salesman that Conned America {MID-190489}
Donald Trump, the Snake Oil Salesman that Conned America
(Image by Beverly & Pack)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Donald Trump was elected president of the United States a year ago this week.

His ascendancy in US politics has made visible a culture of cruelty, a contempt for civic literacy, a corrupt mode of governance and a disdain for informed judgment that has been decades in the making.

It also points to the withering of civic attachments, the undoing of civic culture, the decline of public life, the erosion of any sense of shared citizenship and the death of commanding visions.

- Advertisement -

As he visits Asia this week in a trip that those in the White House, as usual, feared could careen spectacularly off the rails, the world will once again witness how Trump's history of unabashed racism and politics of hate is transformed into a spectacle of fear, divisions and disinformation.

Under Trump, the plague of mid-20th century authoritarianism and apocalyptic populism have returned in a unique American form. A year later, people in Asia and the rest of the world are watching, pondering how such a dreadful event and retreat from democracy could have taken place.

How could a liberal society give up its ideals so quickly? What forces have undermined education to the extent that a relatively informed electorate allowed such a catastrophe to happen in an alleged democracy?

- Advertisement -

George Orwell's "ignorance is strength" motto in 1984 has materialized in the Trump administration's attempts not only to rewrite history, but also to obliterate it. What we are witnessing is not simply politics but also a reworking of the very meaning of education both as an institution and as a broader cultural force.

Trump, along with Fox News, Breitbart and other right-wing cultural institutions, echoes one of totalitarianism's most revered notions: That truth is a liability and ignorance a virtue.

As the distinction between fact and fiction is maligned, so are the institutions that work to create informed citizens. In Trump's post-truth and alternative-facts world view, nothing is true, making it difficult for citizens to criticize and hold power accountable.

Education Viewed With Disdain

Education and critical thinking are regarded with disdain and science is confused with pseudo-science. All traces of critical thought appear only at the margins of the culture as ignorance becomes the primary organizing principle of American society.

For instance, two thirds of the American public believe that creationism should be taught in schools and more than half of Republicans in Congress do not believe that climate change is caused by human activity. Shockingly, according to the Annenberg Public Policy Center, only 26 percent of Americans can name all three branches of government.

- Advertisement -

In addition, a majority of Republicans believe that former President Barack Obama is a Kenyan-born Muslim, a belief blessedly skewered upon Trump's arrival a few days ago in Hawaii, Obama's birthplace.

Such ignorance on behalf of many Americans, Republicans and Trump supporters operates with a vengeance when it comes to higher education.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://henrygiroux.com

Henry A. Giroux currently holds the McMaster University Chair for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the English and Cultural Studies Department and dis the Paulo Freire Distinguished Scholar in Critical Pedagogy. His most recent books are America's Addiction to Terrorism (Monthly Review Press, 2016), and America at War with Itself (City Lights, 2017). He is also a contributing editor to a number of journals, includingTikkun, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

America At War With Itself: The Sandstorm

The Plague of American Authoritarianism

Thinking Dangerously in the Age of Normalized Ignorance

Donald Trump as the Bully-in Chief: Weaponizing the politics of Humiliation

Beyond Dystopian Visions in the Age of Neoliberal Authoritarianism

Assassination Talk, the Banality of Evil, and the Paranoid State of American Politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

Thomas Brown

Become a Fan
Author 44937

(Member since Feb 9, 2010), 13 fans, 8 articles, 2 quicklinks, 487 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Welcome to the world where one dumb SOB good at swindling people gets extremely rich and wins the presidency under false pretense. Everything said in the article is true and a result of the last 50 years of extreme pressure on, degradation of, and purposeful, vision-like by corporate abuse to bend the masses to the 1%er's will. It's all about squeezing the 99 % out. I used to think it was the unintended consequences of a bad capitalistic system. Now I know it was not unintended but fully orchestrated. We all know it. They have legalized theft in almost every area of human endeavor while making people think they were headed to paradise. They didn'the even need the little blue pill. Just ensure we all grow up corprate. We are all suffering from corporate Induced ptsd simply by making sure we all grow up corprate.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 5:14:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Thomas Brown

Become a Fan
Author 44937

(Member since Feb 9, 2010), 13 fans, 8 articles, 2 quicklinks, 487 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Welcome to the world where one dumb SOB good at swindling people gets extremely rich and wins the presidency under false pretense. Everything said in the article is true and a result of the last 50 years of extreme pressure on, degradation of, and purposeful, vision-like by corporate abuse to bend the masses to the 1%er's will. It's all about squeezing the 99 % out. I used to think it was the unintended consequences of a bad capitalistic system. Now I know it was not unintended but fully orchestrated. We all know it. They have legalized theft in almost every area of human endeavor while making people think they were headed to paradise. They didn'the even need the little blue pill. Just ensure we all grow up corprate. We are all suffering from corporate Induced ptsd simply by making sure we all grow up corprate.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 5:55:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1615 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The problem with Democracy is that it's a political illusion.

The average person doesn't know how to make a potato salad from scratch, and most don't read.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:15:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 14000 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content

Unfortunately both are true:

"Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others."

"The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter."

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:19:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Tim Sanders

Become a Fan
Author 509418

(Member since Jul 19, 2017), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Where have you been Mr. Giroux? America has never been a bastion of "liberalism". Were it not for the numbers of Democrats in Congress and their debateable proficiency at passing laws quickly, the notion of "liberalism" would have died long ago. Including the presidency of Johnson and Richard Nixon, we have had 9 REPUBLICAN Presidents and 4 Democratic presidents. Massive amounts of legislation were accomplished under Lyndon Johnson, while Nixon treaded water, trying not to get lynched. Fortunately, he took his own political life. Many more years under Republican presidents rather than Democratic presidents do not lead to "liberalism". And after the mid-terms of 2012, the Republicans finally acquired control over the legislative branch. Had we had a verifiable voting process (which we still do not have), things might have been different. But we do NOT have a verifiable voting process and THAT is not a liberal condition of fair elections. True, Americans may lean slightly left of center but as the last election proves, they can be easily duped by false media stories, as many of our media outlets are owned by uber right-wing people who own many broadcasting and news agencies. Corporatism rules in America and corporatism is run by far-right corporate owners and managers. Certainly, there are few if any worker based representatives on any board of directors of American corporations. Membership in unions has been decimated by state legislators who voted in right-to-work employment conditions that make unionizing very difficult. Not exactly a "liberal" context for workers rights. Lastly, the American, hardly educated and less than involved in civic duty, has easily been duped with misinformation, half lies, whole lies, and the ever-present fear-mongering of the right-wing power brokers as was aptly demonstrated by the election of our pathological narcissist of a president. It is hard to call a white supremacist a president as he has no presidential qualities, little presidential or governmental experience and even less empathy for what a middle-class taxpayer must do to survive and prosper. You are entitled to your opinion but like most a**h***s, they stink.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:43:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Tom Huckin

Become a Fan
Author 21051

(Member since Sep 4, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 210 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The title to this piece is misleading. The US is no "democracy" at all but a plutocratic oligarchy or a corporatocracy (take your pick).

The author understands this, referring to it as an "alleged democracy." We should all do likewise and stop propagandizing ourselves with hoary old myths about "American democracy." Unless we're honest about this, there's no chance of ever creating real democracy in this country!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 11:50:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 6 fans, 903 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

And we get another example of anti-Trump hysteria, Giroux style...

""His ascendancy in US politics has made visible a culture of cruelty, a contempt for civic literacy, a corrupt mode of governance and a disdain for informed judgment that has been decades in the making"."

Giroux now concedes that all bad things did not start with Trump"that is good...

""It also points to the withering of civic attachments, the undoing of civic culture, the decline of public life, the erosion of any sense of shared citizenship and the death of commanding visions"."

"well, it is clear that Giroux is intelligent, but he shows an astonishing inability to "understand" and an amazing lack of pertinent knowledge -- "when you have a super-jurisdiction, stealthily governed by hyper-organized crime, utterly lacking legitimacy -- explicitly evidenced by public declarations of intent to subjugate the entire planet (!!), -- then "civic culture" becomes a delusional exercise in vacuous and nauseating supremacist piety, and I'm not talking about "white supremacy", which is a nuisance and nothing more, but American Supremacy, which is a deadly, sickening expression of moral and ethical depravity and decay and total absence of virtue. -- The "United State" can not exist in peaceful harmony with those things you lament about. -- And it has nothing to do with Trump".

""George Orwell's "ignorance is strength" motto in 1984 has materialized in the Trump administration's attempts not only to rewrite history, but also to obliterate it"."

A grotesque misrepresentation -- this process was initiated and completed during the regime of George W. Bush"the Obama regime institutionalized it all.

""making it difficult for citizens to criticize and hold power accountable""

""difficult?" -- It doesn't happen.

I see no sign that Giroux is in any sense at all interested in "truth" -- he wants a differently flavored form of authoritarianism"

"911" was the seed from which the Tree of Lies grew.

Trump just shows you who you are.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 6:23:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 