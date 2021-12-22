

Summit for Democracy

Democracy as commodity



The U.S.' Summit for Democracy has come and gone without too much fuss. It was a strange little show with the leader of the so-called 'free world' - being those "democratic" countries that for whatever reason support U.S. dictates - attempting through rhetoric and probably a few winks and nods to maintain its establishment as the group's leader. From what I saw in the MSM it really amounted to little and may well have shown how weak the supposed leadership is.



It did however raise the very good question of what democracy is. From its etymological roots it simply means essentially "power by the people" although even that has various interpretations, none straying far from that simplicity. As for practical applications there are many different routes that can be taken, different levels of democracy depending on initial premises. For example the idea that capitalism is the main pillar of democracy is a premise that allows all kinds of actions that are decidedly non-democratic. To present arguments as to what democracy is leads into a mess of philosophical arguments leaving no verbiage unturned in pursuit of its definition to support politicians' practical applications.





