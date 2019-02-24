 
 
Defending Reason, Logic, and Tempered Judgement: Reply to Bernie Sanders Critics Tearing up His Venezuela Position

By Stephen Fox

Bernie Sanders Univision Interview with Jorge Ramos 2/22/19 on Border Security, Venezuela

I just don't get it. Why is Bernie being slammed so badly about what he did say or what he didn't say about Venezuela, Maduro, and Guaido? Is it all originating in the GOP War Room and then cheerfully orchestrated by Miami Democrats?

[Maybe it has something to do with something most people never knew or have forgotten. The Presidents of Venezuela and Bolivia were the only two heads of state to endorse Bernie Sanders in 2016:

Heads of state and government
  • Nicola's Maduro, 65th President of Venezuela (United Socialist Party of Venezuela)
  • Evo Morales, 80th President of Bolivia (Movement for Socialism)
    • National and Supranational Ministers and Secretaries[edit]

  • Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek Minister of Finance (2015) (Syriza)]

    • >>>>

    58 years ago, I wrote a compelling and for me unforgettable research paper in my junior high school American history class about the Monroe Doctrine. At that time, a maturing teenager, I of course bought into all of the high flown platitudes about the US protecting the Western Hemisphere, supposedly the underlying reasons behind the Monroe Doctrine.

    I was too young to remember or even really know anything about Korea, the Russians marching into Hungary, or about the many other maelstroms that popped up with regularity during the Eisenhower and Kennedy years, until the chaos and the injustice of our presence in Vietnam became clear to me as a young adult.

    Now, older and hopefully wiser, our goals are clearer, much clearer, in Venezuela. The largest oil reserves in the world constitute an irresistible and tantalizing plum for our newly christened Kleptocracy for the Billionaires. Foreign policy and the actions of the US State Department have always been directly or covertly the tool of the multinational corporations, or the "military industrial complex," as Ike described it. This is even truer today with the Trumpeter as Commander-in-Chief.

    Wild speculations about various aspects of what is going on in Venezuela abound in newspapers, Facebook, and Mainstream Media. It is not my intent here at all to even start to rehash all of that. I do have friends from Venezuela who live in Santa Fe, rather wealthy folks who hated Chavez right from the start, and even worse now, continue to hate Maduro, now President of Venezuela, the former bus driver, then legislator, then Chavez' Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2006 to 2013 and Vice President of Venezuela from 2012 to 2013.

    Harsh critics of Bernie Sanders have been increasing on Facebook and especially at the news venue where I publish my articles, OpEdNews.

    For example, one article showed up 2 days ago in Politico that made me wonder why in the world should Bernie have to weigh in on this matter? Just because everyone else is? Especially recycled Hilbots like Donna Shalala, who was Secretary of Health and Human Services under Bill Clinton?

    Whatever happened to NOT messing with the rest of the Hemisphere, and maybe even reserving judgement about whether someone is a good guy or a bad guy until more facts come in? Bernie is supposed to jump on the bandwagon and support Mr. Guaido, Donald Trump's chosen coup-meister?

    Bernie is far to intelligent to do that, and no amount of bashing by crackpot adult autism sufferers and all of the shrill crowing by Trump, Hillary, or Biden supporters is going to force him to do so, even if some of the wealthy Venezuelans in Miami are able to slam together all kinds of harsh critics of his stance (or in this case lack of stance) on Venezuelan doings.

    Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

     

    Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
     

    Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

    The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
    Stephen Fox

      New Content
    I do my best to unravel such brouhahas as best I can, with reason, logic, and a sense of International Justice, but this doesn't always work, does it?


    To start with, this absurd comment by Congresswoman Shalala: "I absolutely disagree with his imprecision in not saying Maduro must go."





    Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 6:00:02 PM

    Daniel Geery

      New Content

    Bernie is supposed to jump on the bandwagon and support Mr. Guaido, Donald Trump's chosen coup-meister? Bernie is far to intelligent to do that...

    Really? click here

    Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 6:21:32 PM

    Stephen Fox

    Reply to Daniel Geery: New Content
    I am glad you got my point and "received my meaning." Seems like the readers and commenters at OEN are getting less and less calm in their analyses.


    Check how Fox News has treated all of this, picking up the drift from the howling Democrats in Miami, led by Congresswomen Donna Shalala, hoping it will throw big monkey wrenches into Bernie's strong campaign and his position as the leading candidate.


    The illogic herein is grotesque, if and when people stop to think about it, which doesn't seem to be very often.


    The question is whether these Miami Venezuelans are acting on their own or are they Trumpbots and elected Trolls? They do have strong financial motivation to do what they are doing, to perhaps return to a different Venezuela.

    Yet I do indeed understand with true compassion that for them, this all of this is a very painful situation, but Trump leading the Kleptocracy and its State Department to knock over a US led coup in South America is making things much worse, I fear.


    Certainly not the first time the US has done so. We just have some new twists....

    Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 7:32:18 PM

    Nelson Wight

    Reply to Stephen Fox: New Content

    i HAVE MET SEVERAL vENEZUELANS AGAINST cHAVEZ AND MADURO. EVERY ONE

    OF THEM HAS COME FROM THE WELL-OFF .01% OF ELITIST ARISTOCRACY. THEY

    WERE EACH AFRAID OF LOSING THEIR WEALTH TO BRING THE POVERTY STRICKEN

    UP TO A LIVABLE WAGE, EXACTLY SIMILAR TO THE POST-FIDEL CUBANS WHO WERE

    RICH CAPITALISTS.

    Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 8:34:07 PM

    Nelson Wight

    Reply to Nelson Wight: New Content


    sORRY, I can't support Bernie for President, only as spokesman for repairing

    financial inequality.

    Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 8:37:02 PM

    Daniel Geery

    Reply to Stephen Fox: New Content

    Stephen, I fear you drastically missed the point, or perhaps the background on Venezuela. Maduro was a duly elected leader on several occasions. The U.S. is up to its typical regime change program: create sanctions and hardships of every kind in a country that is doing well enough (better in some places than others, like any country), send in instigators directed by the CIA, and then claim the country is having problems (for a few examples).

    Here is a link that has well-written articles by some of the brightest writers (and there are many more), that I can only recommend you and anyone else supporting Sanders or just interested on background in Venezuela read closely. click here

    Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 9:28:49 PM

    Stephen Fox

      New Content

    Duane S. Vogel in the Facebook group, Administrators for Bernie Sanders 2020:


    The problem is that Bernie has staked out a position that satisfies no one; his criticism of Maduro is calculated to satisfy Dem Party leaders who have thrown in their lot with neo cons who will be satisfied with nothing want regime change, and who will be satisfied by nothing less. There is no satisfying these people, in validating their criticism of Maduro, Bernie legitimizes their rationale for interventionism. He would be better off simply opposing them, and criticizing the entire neo con agenda, which he seems reluctant to do because the Democratic Party has now aligned itself at the highest levels, with that agenda.


    >>>>


    Stephen Fox---> What would you have him do, then? Please respond, and also please send him a letter to that effect. I hope as the campaign rolls around, we will move way past this obvious trap which both the GOP and the corporate Dems will use against him, make no mistake of that. Already happening: look at that nasty comment by Donna Shalala, and others, as if the entire primary nominating process depended on Miami Venezuelans getting their way. That is quite absurd, taking all of the parameters into consideration.


    >>>>


    Duane S. Vogel---> I already said what I'd have him do; criticize that agenda unapologetically, because the American people are rejecting the neo con agenda now the same way we did when we ran Dubya Bush out of Washington on a rail, despite the fact that Obama expanded on it rather than deviating from it in any substantive way.


    The Dem party leadership is simply underscoring once more how deeply out of touch it is with the American people. A middle ground is not necessary here. Democrats simply have no business embracing the neo cons, that was Hillary's mistake. Bernie should stand strongly against any regime change agenda. Legitimizing criticism of Maduro validates that agenda.


    Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 8:46:07 PM

