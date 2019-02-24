Defending Reason, Logic, and Tempered Judgement: Reply to Bernie Sanders Critics Tearing up His Venezuela Position

- Advertisement -

Bernie Sanders Univision Interview with Jorge Ramos 2/22/19 on Border Security, Venezuela

I just don't get it. Why is Bernie being slammed so badly about what he did say or what he didn't say about Venezuela, Maduro, and Guaido? Is it all originating in the GOP War Room and then cheerfully orchestrated by Miami Democrats?

[Maybe it has something to do with something most people never knew or have forgotten. The Presidents of Venezuela and Bolivia were the only two heads of state to endorse Bernie Sanders in 2016:

- Advertisement -

>>>>

58 years ago, I wrote a compelling and for me unforgettable research paper in my junior high school American history class about the Monroe Doctrine. At that time, a maturing teenager, I of course bought into all of the high flown platitudes about the US protecting the Western Hemisphere, supposedly the underlying reasons behind the Monroe Doctrine.

- Advertisement -

I was too young to remember or even really know anything about Korea, the Russians marching into Hungary, or about the many other maelstroms that popped up with regularity during the Eisenhower and Kennedy years, until the chaos and the injustice of our presence in Vietnam became clear to me as a young adult.

Now, older and hopefully wiser, our goals are clearer, much clearer, in Venezuela. The largest oil reserves in the world constitute an irresistible and tantalizing plum for our newly christened Kleptocracy for the Billionaires. Foreign policy and the actions of the US State Department have always been directly or covertly the tool of the multinational corporations, or the "military industrial complex," as Ike described it. This is even truer today with the Trumpeter as Commander-in-Chief.

Wild speculations about various aspects of what is going on in Venezuela abound in newspapers, Facebook, and Mainstream Media. It is not my intent here at all to even start to rehash all of that. I do have friends from Venezuela who live in Santa Fe, rather wealthy folks who hated Chavez right from the start, and even worse now, continue to hate Maduro, now President of Venezuela, the former bus driver, then legislator, then Chavez' Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2006 to 2013 and Vice President of Venezuela from 2012 to 2013.

Harsh critics of Bernie Sanders have been increasing on Facebook and especially at the news venue where I publish my articles, OpEdNews.

For example, one article showed up 2 days ago in Politico that made me wonder why in the world should Bernie have to weigh in on this matter? Just because everyone else is? Especially recycled Hilbots like Donna Shalala, who was Secretary of Health and Human Services under Bill Clinton?

Whatever happened to NOT messing with the rest of the Hemisphere, and maybe even reserving judgement about whether someone is a good guy or a bad guy until more facts come in? Bernie is supposed to jump on the bandwagon and support Mr. Guaido, Donald Trump's chosen coup-meister?

- Advertisement -

Bernie is far to intelligent to do that, and no amount of bashing by crackpot adult autism sufferers and all of the shrill crowing by Trump, Hillary, or Biden supporters is going to force him to do so, even if some of the wealthy Venezuelans in Miami are able to slam together all kinds of harsh critics of his stance (or in this case lack of stance) on Venezuelan doings.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4