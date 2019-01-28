Deep Change: Are We Going to Evolve, or Do We Devolve?

- Advertisement -

By Burl and Meredith Hall

https://www.google.com/search?q=image,+Sophia,+wisdom&tbm=isch&source=hp&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjm5ZehmY7gAhVLJt8KHfetDnIQ7Al6BAgAEBE&biw=1752&bih=875#imgrc=H9ChY1uNZ3GDTM :

- Advertisement -

Consider, along with me, the notion of "plant evolution". Yes, plants are alive and they evolve. They also have a lot of power by participating in the atmosphere of the Earth, as well as on the ground. If all or the majority of plants died, we would have a totally different atmosphere. Indeed, we humans would not be here if plants went extinct. We interact and indeed co-evolved with plants in multitudinous ways. Among these ways are healing and nourishing for us, specifically and the cultivation of seeds and seed-saving for the planet in general. Indeed, we are deeply symbiotic with the plant intelligence. Interestingly, if you take out the "e" of planet, you literally have the term, "plant." Perhaps plants were the foundation for life?

On a spiritual level, I consider the process of our planet as Wisdom, i.e., Sophia. Originally, Sophia was the Holy Spirit. Protestants fired Her, erasing Her name from the original scriptures. That was because the Protestants denied the Feminine in the trinity. Thus, Christians fired Wisdom and Understanding! That's why we are in trouble in regards to pollution, and the ignorance of our current president. It's all because Wisdom was fired by politics several years ago.

- Advertisement -

The name Sophia is a term that speaks to process (verb) more so than being a "human woman" (noun). In my estimation, we hairless apes are mostly verbs, more so than nouns. It's the same with the Goddesses and Gods.

We are primarily in process and not a "thing" or "entity". We are doers, makers, dreamers, and creators. Indeed, it is our creations that outlast us on the face of the earth.

Sophia has an interesting syllable in Her name. That syllable is "Phi." In Her name, (so-PHI-a) the infinite is realized. As stated in Wikipedia, Phi is defined as the Golden Ratio. That ratio reveals a world that is never-ending (infinity and eternity). The Golden Ratio in numbers is: 1.618033988649894848204586". The Golden Ratio is within 1 + 5 2 ≈ {displaystyle {tfrac {1+{sqrt {5}}}{2}}approx } mathematics, art, and architecture.



More importantly, it's in the Reader's own body! Lets get beyond my words. Meditate on the following https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=333&v=085KSyQVb-U

We believe we are finite. That's incorrect; according to PHI i.e., the "Golden Ratio" we are Infinite. Reader, that includes you!

However, if we were all infinite and thus unified, then how can we realize the duality of male and female, left and right, or republican and democrat? Being infinite means you-we (Yahweh, I'AM. Or the Self in Hindu) are all. Including our crazy politicians. Thus, our brains appear finite. Yet, we are ultimately infinite. The infinite speaks to the finite and the finite speaks to the infinite.

- Advertisement -

Moving on, a Christian monk named Meister Eckhart, who lived in the 14th century states, "All creatures shout God." That means you, Reader. You shout God in your essence. I don't care if you are Atheist, Jew, Christian, Pagan, alligator, chimpanzee, snail, dirt, and cloud and, I hate to say it, Trump is So-Phi-a. The Infinite and Finite are one.

Meanwhile, many scientists realize we are polluting the planet. Ask yourself, what are the ramifications of what is happening to our planet. My view is that if plants die, the planet will die and we hairless apes would no longer be here on Earth. John Muir is right when he declares, " When we tug on a single thing in nature we find it attached to everything else."

At this point in our lives, we are currently heading towards a mass suicide. That suicide (extinction) is a slow and ugly process. Thus I sit writing in the cold and snowy state of Maine, while it's raining on January 24, 2019. I am now listening to rain! We should be shoveling snow. I believe we are fostering a totally different planet. I could be wrong, but then there is the warning of scientists regarding global warming.

It appears to me that we hairless apes may be realizing the same fate as the extinct dinosaurs. In that extinction, perhaps there will be new and more intelligent Beings than us human beings. Or perhaps we can consciously evolve into more integrated beings.

Meanwhile, I have no idea regarding the time frame on all this change. Nature doesn't give a hoot regarding communications towards us "naked apes". In reality, we are the ones that are fostering the extinction of life on Earth. It's not some angry and neurotic god that we fear. That neurotic god (humans) needs to have some common sense regarding our continuation of going up and up and up (e.g., money).

"Sorry Mr. President, your penis goes up and ultimately comes down." Perpetual hard-ons are a disease. To realize the craziness of perpetual growth, consider the idea that cancer is realized as a "growth gone wild." Trump is simply a metaphor regarding the ignorance of human beings in speaking to everything going up and up and up.

Corporations don't get it. It appears their masculine drama is to foster "infinite money, power and growth." "Whose got the biggest and best of everything?" "We want profits. Up and Up and Up they must go." That's infinite growth; that's priapismand it hurts big time.

A lot of this psychologically is due to male desires regarding an erection that's infinite. But, what goes up comes down, folks.

Because of the current mentality of infinite growth, I would guess "doomsday" could be closer than what we may think. I could be wrong. Yet, as one example, go to the following regarding the effects of pollution:

http://image.slidesharecdn.com/effectsofairpollutionm3-130201085950-phpapp01/95/effects-of-air-pollution-m3-8-638.jpg?cb=1359709624

Is this what we want? Of course, we could think positively and realize that if we humans die off, various types of creatures could inhabit our planet. Or, maybe Earth will be just like the moon.

The biggest lie in the human race is that we are THE intelligence of the Earth specifically, and the universe in general.

In my opinion, Earth doesn't need us hairless apes to make our planet anything. Nor are we special to God. The entire universe is God, who is Life. God is Nature, which literally means, "Essence." Essence is I AM in Judaism. In Hindu, the term is the Self. I Am is you, the reader. So, Reader, ask yourself "what do you see in your Nature, i.e., your Essence?"

It is the God within you that fosters your truth, essence, love, and creativity. Thus is the universal Nature. Nature is also The Self (Hindu) and Yahweh i.e., I AM (Hebrew). In short, Hebrew, Christian, and Muslim are the Self and the Self is our Nature!

Be That the Hindu cries out in loving ecstasy. You are the Self. An individual Self is one with the Cosmic Self! So, dive deep into the Psyche waters so you can realize your eternity and your union with all.

The most important question for the reader is; Are we willing to make radical change to make life better for all manifestations? Don't look for some Savior. There is no president, and no God or Goddess coming down from Alpha Centauri. Strip yourself naked in the depths of your Being and realize you are what the world is looking for.

The Savior exists in you, the reader, and those people with open eyes who wish to foster Love, Peace and Understanding. Thus, it is we that are the Savior. We are the Christ; the incarnate Sophia (Wisdom) of God.

Can you go there? Can you speak to change? What are the barriers in you? What in you fosters the openings and movements towards peace, love and understanding?