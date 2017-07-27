

Who cares if Dali's exhumed mustache is intact?

Who cares if a cat can say his master's name?



Who cares if the Congressman

Thinks that NASA has a secret reason to go to Mars?



Who cares if there are nettles growing among the raspberries?

And that my friend is probably right,



That the stars are actually the tears of God

Reflecting the light of our souls.



My back hurt all night, and it still hurts

Even though my wife rubbed it with Tiger Balm.



That's all the matters.



And when your back hurts all night,

I promise not to remind you

Of Dali's mustache

And the sorrows of God.

