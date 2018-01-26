Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 3 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (5 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

DNC Chair Tom Perez, the Democratic Party's Grim Metaphor

By       Message Norman Solomon       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/26/18

Author 38935
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

From Smirking Chimp

From youtube.com: DNC chair Tom Perez {MID-237107}
DNC chair Tom Perez
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Sometimes a party's leader seems to symbolize an enduring malaise. For Democrats in 2018, that institutional leader is Tom Perez.

While serving as secretary of labor during President Obama's second term, Perez gained a reputation as an advocate for workers and civil rights. That image may have helped him win a narrow election among Democratic leaders to become chair of the Democratic National Committee, with the backing of Hillary Clinton loyalists eager to prevent the top DNC job from going to Bernie Sanders supporter Rep. Keith Ellison.

Perez's leadership of the DNC during the last 11 months has been mediocre or worse. The problems go far beyond administrative failings, lack of inspirational impacts or shortcomings in fundraising. His mode of using progressive rhetoric while purging progressives from key DNC committees reflected a pattern.

- Advertisement -

At the top of the DNC, the Clinton wing's determination to keep the progressive base at arm's length has not abated -- while, at the same time, the DNC proclaims its commitment to the progressive base. The contradiction exists because of Democratic Party priorities revolving around corporate power.

To align the DNC with a grassroots base that is notably more progressive and has enormous energy to challenge Wall Street and the oligarchy, it would be necessary to welcome that energy instead of trying to keep it at bay.

Rhetoric aside, the DNC leadership is hardly oriented to challenging the corporate domination that imposes so much economic injustice. Some disturbing indicators of the current chair's orientation can be found in his Obama-era record as an assistant attorney general as well as head of the Labor Department.

- Advertisement -

"Before Tom Perez was Labor Secretary granting waivers to indicted banks, he was at the Justice Department not prosecuting Steve Mnuchin for illegally foreclosing on active duty troops," financial specialist Matt Stoller pointed out in a recent tweet.

A former budget staffer on Capitol Hill, Stoller wrote an investigative report last February for The Intercept that laid out in detail how Perez refused to confront the criminal actions of large banks and their top executives during his eight years at the Justice and Labor departments. Stoller noted that "the reluctance to take on Wall Street has been a hallmark of the modern Democratic Party -- and has served as an electoral headwind up and down the ticket."

And, Stoller wrote, Perez "represents the finance-friendly status quo that has relegated Democrats to minority status."

During the electoral tailspin of 2016, Perez was all in with Clinton's battle against Sanders. On Feb. 5, 2016 -- just after Clinton had squeaked through the Iowa caucuses -- Perez sent an email to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, looking ahead to the imminent primary in New Hampshire and caucuses in Nevada. Reporting that "I was in NH on Sunday and Nevada on Monday and Tuesday for HRC," Perez offered advice on how to counter the Sanders campaign, such as trying to promote a narrative that "Bernie does well only among young white liberals."

Perez closed his email memo to Podesta with a reference to the next Clinton-Sanders debate: "Let me know how I can be of further assistance. I believe I am heading to Milwaukee next Thursday to help with debate spin."

These days, two years later, Perez is publicly voicing strong support for the recommendations of the DNC's Unity Reform Commission, which has called for some important steps toward a more democratic Democratic Party -- including a 60 percent reduction in unelected superdelegates for the 2020 national convention. Yet we don't know what Perez is privately saying to fellow Clinton loyalists on the Rules and Bylaws Committee that is now very slowly taking up those recommendations.

- Advertisement -

Perez had seen to it that this key committee would be bereft of Sanders supporters. There are signs that the committee is slow-walking the recommendations toward a watered-down morass -- which progressives should demand must not happen.

While, in recent days, progressive outrage has been rightly focused on the cave-in of Democratic "leadership" in the Senate during the brief government shutdown, the stasis of the DNC sank further into the shadows when the Rules and Bylaws Committee adjourned a two-day meeting on Jan. 20. It appears that even the compromise reforms painstakingly hammered out by the party's Unity Reform Commission for the better part of 2017 are in jeopardy.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Norman Solomon is the author of "War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death." He is a co-founder of RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. This article was first published by (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Growing Campaign to Revoke Obama's Nobel Peace Prize

Clinton's Transition Team: A Corporate Presidency Foretold

Obama's Escalating War on Freedom of the Press

Obama's Speech, Translated into Candor

The Long Road to Impeaching Trump Just Got Shorter

Is MoveOn Less Progressive Than the New York Times Editorial Board?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 