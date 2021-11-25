Cull, Track and Control



Windhoek, 2021

The most salient feature of totalitarianism is control of movement, which entails tracking each citizen. Before the internet era, this could only be achieved roughly.



The state knew John Smith lived on Lumumba Street and worked on Stalin Avenue. If Smith wanted to spend a night at a woman's apartment, she had to register him at the neighborhood police station. Big Brother entered the bedroom, but not totally, for he couldn't hear all the sibilants, exhalations and squishes. Daytime movement was generally unmonitored, but the state always knew where you were at night.



Smith's ID card also prevented him from moving to the next city, much less getting a better job there, so he was stuck in Bidenstadt, his hometown.



Smith was free, though, to walk into any state store to browse, for as long as he wanted, its empty shelves.





