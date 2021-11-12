 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 11/12/21

Cruising the Trumpian Solar System

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 2637
Message Herbert Calhoun
Become a Fan
  (27 fans)

A summary Essay review of "What were we Thinking: A Brief Intellectual History of the Trump Era, by Carlos Lozada

"Cruising the Trumpian Solar System"

As our national "hand wringing" over having elected a President of dubious talents and character, continues. This author tries to make sense of how we "thought our way" into electing Donald John Trump (DJT)?

So, in 2015, he began binge-reading Trump books.

As he did so, a new universe of discourse, emerged with DJT as its center.

This new DJT solar system of discourse, glowed red hot even as it gave off more sparks than heat light or energy. Either way, it sucked-up all the "dark matter" and oxygen in the American political cosmos.

What the author found was a whole subterranean universe of complex intellectual debates, about American politics " from the ground up.

Although they usually began deeply rooted in the emotional underground, once they broke through to the surface, invariably they became incandescent "hot button," volatile, mostly emotional red meat issues subject to any and everyone's interpretations.

There were many dissections of the white working class and its politics of white grievance. An equal number of manifestos of resistance. Calls for a return to nationalism and to popularism. Lamentations about race and protests. Angst about immigration on the southern border. Many treatises on the presidency itself, and on the fate of democracy.

And then, closest to home, were the many books on DJT himself, his family, their values, his business practices, his ties to Putin, his presidency and its policies.

The books reviewed here are a sampling of about 150 books flung out across this Trump-centered universe of discourse.

They group themselves, self-selected, into orbits whose metric is intensity of love for, or hatred of, DJT himself.

No matter the distance from this dark much diminished sun, all authors, including Mr. Lozado were attempting to answer the same questions: Why and how did we think our way into electing DJT?

After Trump was elected, all sides expected him to pivot back to a sense of presidential normalcy. But DJT proved intransigent to change. Instead, he executed the Brad Gilbert rule of winning: If you can't win at "their level," drag them down to "your own level" where you can.

Instead of becoming a normalized President, Trump pulled the rest of us down to his level, including dragging the presidency down to becoming a vulgarized twitter-in-Chief, and diminishing American discourse down to the 140-word tweeter-sphere maximum. Nothing like it had ever been seen in American politics, or in presidential history before.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Herbert Calhoun Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired Foreign Service Officer and past Manager of Political and Military Affairs at the US Department of State. For a brief time an Assistant Professor of International Relations at the University of Denver and the University of Washington at (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Welcome to Kingdom Palin, the land of no accountability

Ten reasons why Mr. Obama will lose the Presidential race in 2012.

A Review of Bill Maher's Book "The NEW new Rules"

Book Review of "The Arc of Justice" by Kevin Boyle

Review of Edward Klein's Book "The Amateur"

A Review of the Movie “Capitalism A Love Story” Is Michael Moore a Permanent (Anti-) Capitalist gadfly or Change Age

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Herbert Calhoun

Become a Fan
Author 2637
(Member since Sep 6, 2006), 27 fans, 119 articles, 375 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

DJT was a figmentation of not just literary minds, but our own. He was/is a condensation symbol of white emotional grievances turned into an incandescent political movement with legs. This is something the Democrats are incapable of doing. Their cry is that the dems have no message, which is true, but is far from their worse problem. That problem is they have no convincing political philosophy which can be placed in such a message.

A boutique of sweeting-smelling issues and a few crumbs from the table of the rich does not a political party make: Man does not live by beard alone. Democrats eat red meat too. I am tired of being a political vegetarian just because I am a Democrat. Politics in America is a blood sport. However it seems only the GOP knows this. Trump as exposed this fatal asymmetry. Give me some frigging meat, or I am going to jump the fence where I can find some.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 12, 2021 at 8:48:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 