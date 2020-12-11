"Crow and Unicorn": China's Exciting Young Computer Graphic Artist Interview on Western Imperialism

Republished from China Rising Radio Sinoland

MEET "CROW AND UNICORN": CHINA'S EXCITING, YOUNG COMPUTER GRAPHIC ARTIST WHO KNOWS ALL ABOUT WESTERN EMPIRE, THUS HAS CAUSED A DIPLOMATIC UPROAR, WHILE GETTING AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON'S KNICKERS ALL WADDED UP IN A KNOT. CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND 201210

In case you missed it, a huge diplomatic spat was recently caused by a computer graphic (CG) painting posted 30 November 2020, on Chinese spokesperson Lijian Zhao's Twitter account:

"Shocked by murder of Afghan citizens and prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts and call holding them accountable."

Suddenly, the creator of the above images, Crow and Unicorn, who, before then was unknown outside China, became a cause ce'lèbre overnight, in-country and around the world. It is my pleasure to help Crow and Unicorn become even more widely known, as the best artwork is always political and speaks truth to power, something I went whole hog on in my aforementioned China Trilogy, and when we lived in Shenzhen for three years (Click Here and Click Here).

I'm not going to get into the details here, because I want to introduce you to "Crow and Unicorn" (乌和麒麟), but imperial Aussie soldiers got exposed by a heroic whistleblower (Click Here) exterminating Afghan citizens, in typical, savage, psychopathic fashion (Click Here). Yet, as I wrote in unflinching details in The China Trilogy (see below or Click Here), every day across Western empire there is a My Lai genocide. It's part and parcel of the colonial protocol (Click Here).

Before exhibiting his paintings one by one, who is Crow and Unicorn? What do we know about him? After scouring the Chinese media, frankly not a lot. He is enjoying being semi-anonymous, but surely now that he is getting millions of hits on national social media, we will learn more details later.

Crow and Unicorn is the name of his CG company that he founded in 2009, and which he adopted as a nom de plume. He says that it has provided him with a small profit, yet a steady job.

Crow and Unicorn online art exhibition: