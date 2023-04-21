Corona Reckoning Blues

Some things lifted from my mind's eyes at start Corona Reckoning slow down. I believe he did miss his chance for wanted bomb, bomb Iran war in election year. He did kill an Iranian General, which Iran has shown great restraint by not giving him his wish. Maybe? This Article is meant to turn you on to some cool songs that came to me during Corona Reckoning slow down. But the hour is getting late. Me knowing some good things to happen in these times, I had always thought that would be a good thing. But Ukraine has got to have us closer than 90 seconds to midnight, last heard Nuclear Clock was set at.



All spirit of brotherhood behind them.

[{We've seen 70+ years of raining fire out of heaven from Church-State Beasts in Revelation 12-14. All that killing, while claiming to trust in god are the abominations and blasphemy of them Chapters. War was thrown down here on account of the 2 Bombs on Japan. Lucifer shown accusing all before the Throne was right them 2 Bombs on Japan were wrong. Welcome to earth 3rd Rock from the Sun. The Dragon has weaved a tricky lie, with too much focus on word and not deeds behind it all. What if JFK was the fatal wound which the Beatles' Rock and Roll helped to heal? There are a couple mentions of the fatal wound,,, coming back to life, which no clue how? Corona brought to light the reason war was thrown down here?}]

2020 brought some great music my way which would like to share to you all. In the spirit of Teaching Pete Seeger to Kids in Kinder Garden. Every kid gets a Banjo. 2020 Corona lifted some things off my minds eyes. Like we are destined to win this time, the people are. I saw how great the supply system is. It can feed the world. 2020 being 40 years since Lennon got killed to cut short these times at age forty and born in 1940 struck me as interesting. 60 years since start of 60s. Lennon always wanted us to come together, now we are all in it together with Mask-Marks to buy or sell. This generation rules. Can see Great Spirits up above us all wondering how plagues can be corrective,,, Maverick James Garner telling the con to Lennon. What con?

This Sara Lee Guthrie came out a few days before Corona Reckoning slow down. No big deal Sanders dropped out, for message goes on and on. She must have been devastated, for Sanders was her man. (Hear she is available.) Which Side are you on? Was very interesting first time time saw which side? there was at Flea Market around the block was a TV catoonist doing drawings of all the demons in movies. He very good. He had a Native War Chief in dark brown and grey body and hat, with dark clouds of war blowing in from the sky. I said "Woe." And walked the block and half from walking home seeing this Sara Lee cover of 1930s Union Coal Minors cries of Which Side Are You On?

Then with in first week of Corona Reckong slow down Arlo wakes up saying he must do this cover of 1850s Hard Times come again no more. Did it with Jim Wilson the Muppet men behind them masks in power. Powerful. Arlo said in a streaming video after he retired September 2020, "You know there are men behind them Masks.

And Johnny Irion father of Sara Lee's kids raised on road. Blew my mind in June with Endless OM. ("There is no end to my life. No beginning death is life.-ELP) Irion did this Tribute of Guru's of India a 100 years ago. "The universe goes on forever. All we have is each other. Every heart is searching for its home. Inside the endless OM."

Got to end with Arlo's 1979 Which Side are you on? on "Outlasting the Blues." In Prologue Arlo ends with 60s to 79 sum up with "Only the words of love kept alive are worthy of not being wasted." With a prophet groaning alone which in June 2011 Arlo answered my sister on FB (Didn't want me to marry Marie in Belgium.) about my claims,,, saying "Right now they are all groaning alone." Was cool to watch 2011 OWS take off, for both Belgium Marie and me were big on that and feeding all the countries we have destroyed this 21st Century.

We're living through appointed times of Daniel 11:45-40 with 1-6-21 when tents were pitched against the beautiful holy mountain, yes infested with hateful war mongers of MIC Ike warned US of in vain. Bring them all home leaving local needs MASH type Units with Woodstocks. Them with insight shall shine brightly in Daniel 12:3 when Rockers are given control of the TV. A lost Jewel. That is after he goes away to be found no more.

Eat Well, celebrate being passed over them 70+ years of war crimes.

