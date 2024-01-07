 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 1/7/24

Cornel West Insists on God's Love for Netanyahu & "Genocide Joe"

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment, In Series: Sunday Homilies for Progressives
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)
Cornel West @ NPU Justice Summit 2012
Cornel West @ NPU Justice Summit 2012
(Image by bradleysiefert from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Readings for Epiphany Sunday: Is. 60:1-6; Ps. 72: 1-2, 7-8, 10-11, 12-13; Eph. 3:2-3a, 5-6; Mt. 2: 1-12

Just last night, I found myself in a ZOOM conversation with colleagues at OpEdNews.. The name of Cornel West came up. My friends referenced his discussion with Norman Finkelstein, and West's insistence on regarding Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters as "brothers and sisters."

West, of course, is the great theologian and former Harvard professor who is running this year as an independent candidate to replace Joe Biden as president of the United States. Finkelstein is a widely published social scientist and descendent of Holocaust victims.

In their conversation, both men condemned Israel's ongoing genocidal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Finkelstein found them unforgivable. In the latter's completely secular opinion, Benjamin Netanyahu and by extension, Joe Biden are beyond any absolution for their crimes. Calling them and their supporters "brother" or "sister" is an abomination.

For his part however, West refused to give up even on Israel's prime minister or on the U.S. president. While both, he said, deserved removal from office and a lengthy prison sentences for obvious war crimes, West still considered them "brothers" loved by God.

As a theologian myself, I found myself agreeing with both men. Netanyahu's cynical religious pretensions are despicable. His invocations of the Bible to justify his slaughter of innocents represents the worst and most blasphemous form of religion I can imagine.

I must confess that in my heart, I wish upon him the pain that Gazan babies and their mothers must endure as their limbs are amputated without anesthesia, because of the prime minister's refusal to allow medical supplies into the concentration camp he's mercilessly carpet-bombing. I have the same feelings towards Netanyahu's sponsor, Joe Biden. He fully deserves the epithet "Genocide Joe."

And yet, biblical readings for this Epiphany Sunday tell me that Cornel West is right. Despite shockingly primitive and cruel understandings of God found in the books of Genesis and Exodus, the Divine One of the Judeo-Christian tradition ultimately reveals God's Self as the loving Mother/Father of EVERYONE regardless of our crimes, and especially (in today's particular readings) - regardless of ethnic identification. To all of them, Yeshua's final words apply. "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do" (Luke 23:34).

More specifically, the Divine One's universal and unfailing love is the very theme of today's readings.

Epiphany Sunday

Remember: the word "epiphany" means the appearance or manifestation of God - a revelation of who God really is.

On this Epiphany Sunday, Christians recall the tale of astrologers from "the East" who followed a miraculous star leading to the birthplace of Yeshua of Nazareth.

Epiphany recalls the time when such seekers recognized in Yeshua the long-awaited manifestation of the Universal God announced in today's selection from the prophet Isaiah. Isaiah and today's responsorial Psalm 72 tell us clearly that God is not what ethnocentric believers expected or even wanted. S/he loves everyone equally, not just Jews, much less Americans.

That's part of why Herod "and all Jerusalem with him" were "troubled" when they unexpectedly met the travelers who were seeking the world-centric and cosmic-centered manifestation of God that Isaiah had foreseen.

The God Herod and the Jerusalem establishment knew was like the one worshipped by Jewish Zionists today. He exclusively loved and favored Jews, the Hebrew language, and the Holy Land. He was pleased by Jewish customs and worship marked by animal sacrifice and lots of blood.

So, Herod and Jerusalem were "troubled" when the foreigners came seeking the Palestinian address of a newborn divine avatar. The astrologers claimed that the very cosmos (the Star!) had revealed God's Self to them even though they were not Jews. Evidently, the wise men possessed (or were possessed by) cosmic consciousness. They realized Life's Great Source (whatever its name) not only transcended themselves and their countries, but planet earth itself. All creation somehow spoke of its Divine Source.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

Williamson & RFK Jr. vs. Biden & Harris = Democracy vs. An Unelected Bureaucracy (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/30/2023
Are We Meeting the Risen Christ in Russia and China? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/23/2023
Communism with Christian Characteristics: China's Good Example (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/16/2023
View All 154 Articles in "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 56 fans, 420 articles, 1753 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Dr. West deserves my vote far more than Joe Biden. The latter may be loved by God. But he's still a war criminal and should be barred from public office.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024 at 3:14:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend