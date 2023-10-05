Conversation with God about Ukraine

Me (to God):

Good morning God.

Can you do anything about the war in Ukraine?

Just joking, kind of. . .

Thanks for healing that awful cut on my finger!



God:

You're not joking.

So I will tell you

Ukraine is not my problem.

It is Your problem. (that's a capital You)

I created You humans

But why You need to have wars is beyond me.

There are lots of things that happen in the world

That I can help with

If I am in the loop

But not wars.

Wars may be the end of You.

And as for the cut on your finger,

I had very little to do with healing that.

When you prayed to me to help with that last week

The cut was getting worse

It was infected

And it had to take its course.

But I was with you when you couldn't sleep

And you asked me to help.

But I was deeper down the whole time

Giving you dreams, spinning the back story of your life.

To be honest

Your infected cut was not that important to me.



Me:

But it was super important to me!

It hurt like hell and I was worried

That the infection would spread . . .

Like Ukraine.

War is like an infection right?



God:

Yes, I see that.



Me:

So Ukraine is like a cut on the world.



God:

Yes. The cut on the finger is your cut.

The cut in Ukraine is the world's cut.

You exaggerate my influence.

You project a lot onto me

That doesn't stick.

I'm glad the cut on your finger is healed

And the pain has subsided

But to be honest, as your God

I am more interested in your many lives.

One life is just one life.



Me:

Now you are talking about karma, right?



God:

Yes, karma.



Me:

How many more lives do I have to go?



God:

That depends on you.



Me:

Hey, how about answering this, God:

Is it my karma to try to heal the open wound

In the human race that is war?



God:

Yes.



Me:

How am I doing?



God:

OK.

You could be doing better.



Me:

What else should I do?



God:

You should heal the pain

That hobbles your self

And once you are no longer distracted

By the pain of being Gary

Then you can begin healing

The pain of the human race.



Me:

That's good advice.

But I'm 72.

Do I have time to do that in the life I have left?



God:

Time is irrelevant.

I mean relative.



Me:

If you are God

Why do you struggle finding the right word?



God:

Excuse me.

I have another prayer coming in.



