Clinging to the tree of life (poem)

Thank god I am not living

In the great sacred mountains

Of northern India

Where the glaciers are receding

Like the milk of the Great Mother.

It would be painful to leave the home

That my distant ancestors built

To move to the valley

Where there is still water for life

But that's what is happening

One family at a time.





And I wouldn't want to live in Sydney

Where the temperature

Has reached 50 degrees Celsius

Where bats in the backyard

Try to survive the heat

By trying to stay in the shade.

But they are dying

Falling like fruit from

Trees that are themselves dying

One by one.





Thankfully I am not living in Karachi

Where someone's mother has no air-conditioning.

She hardly has any water.

I would be saving up my money

To buy her a tank

So she can have some water to drink

And cook and wash with.

Right now my mother would be scared.

When the temperature rises

People die one by one.





And I can't imagine living

In the tiny island village of Shishmaref

In the Bering Sea

Which is only a couple of feet

Above sea level.

The landing strip

Where the supply plane lands

Will be underwater in a few years.

The people there don't need a scientist to tell them

That they have no future.

Every year houses are taken by the sea

One by one.





No, I live in Vermont

Where climate change is all about

Scary numbers,

Contemplating distant disasters

And troubling hypothetical outcomes

Of our catastrophic way of life.

Like right now

All I can think of is the bats in Sydney,

Dropping from the tree of life.

.....................

The stories for this poem come from a series of articles from BBC World, about rising temperatures in sundry places around the globe. The stories by themselves are upsetting but I can always retreat to my relatively tranquil life in rural VT, but not for long. The articles keep reality at bay but poetry reshuffles the status quo, with, for example, the refrain of upsetting developments, like houses being taken by the sea, (call them omens), happening "one by one", or the metaphorical analogy of the receding glaciers in northern India and the milk of the Great Mother drying up. This is no geography lesson. The Himalaya's are "the sacred mountains". Poetry should be our link between science and the Dreamtime where bats dropping dead from trees in someone's backyard in Sydney, are, through the tell-all eyes of poetry, falling from the Tree of Life. Everyone has these eyes. They just have to use them.

