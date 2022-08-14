Climate change (based on: 'We are waiting for rain, for winter, for God' - Fighting a megafire in France by Joel Gunte)

Dubois worked lighting counter-fires

along a highway until 4am.



Their hours were dictated

by the whims of the fire, he said.



"If you don't have a passion for this work you cannot do it."



We may seem like tough guys but we are sensitive.



We have a passion for the forest, for nature.

It is painful to watch

"I have been a firefighter for 40 years

and I had never seen such a fire . . "



"We are waiting for rain, for snow,

for winter, for God," he said.



There was no disagreement that the climate was changing for the worse.



"We see it, we feel it."



In the mountains there is no glacier any more,

everything is dry,

the herds have nothing to eat.



Firefighters had already told Claudie Decourneau to leave home

when the July fire brought towering flames near her fence.



"I don't want to leave my animals . . ."



She wept as she watched



When the burning part was over,

and the air full of smoke,

the firefighters pulled back to their trucks,

and talk turned to the coming night.



