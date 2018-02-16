

Cyril Ramaphosa

There are numerous other South Africans who are not as obscenely rich as Cyril Ramaphosa, quite capable of succeeding Jacob Zuma, but then they are not members of the plutocratic oligarchy.

Just as Obama, the first black president of the U.S., was selected by 'deep state' factions of unaccountable neo-liberal capitalism, so too was Cyril Ramaphosa. But the major difference is that the black majority, in South Africa, holds the reins of political power. The reasons, however, are very similar why these two characters were summoned to duty; to hide and distract the populace from the fact of the deep-seated white-racist control of the economy, and thereby of the society; in order to enable them to more easily put through their clandestine agenda.

Now, in South Africa (S.A.), Cyril Ramaphosa is obviously the candidate of choice of the same 'deep state' neo-liberal corporate-capitalist forces. Only in the South African context, the tactic differs in that it was only belatedly learned, and has only been in play as part of the program of change since the demise of the institutional Apartheid era.

Ramaphosa has been groomed for many years for the role he will play as president. As with Obama's accession to the presidency, the question of those who voted for him - a large majority of the black electorate hoping, at last, for a change for the better, for all. With his use of the phrase "yes, we can" Obama was offering hope, as is Ramaphosa, by claiming he will end corruption. (The same gimmick as draining the swamp.) However, in unbridled capitalism, corruption is a prevalent parasite of the host. If these black voters in America were hoping that because Obama is black, he would come to their rescue; themselves unable to let go of this reverse stereotypical-racist attitude. Obama is NOT a racist! What he is, is a super capitalist -- no holds barred, but definitely the obliging servant of neo-liberal corporatism, to the detriment of the populace, one and all! In fact, he solidified the groundwork for what we have today.

Whose interests will Ramaphosa truly serve. Three guesses?!

The 'selection' process in S.A. is unlike that in the U.S. In S.A. it's the party that controls Parliament who get to directly appoint the president from their own party, and Ramaphosa is its chair - all the outcome of the ANC's proceeding days strategic planning for a smooth transition. The slight difference in the U.S. is in nuance only. It's not the American Congress that directly selects the president. Rather it's the quadrennial charade of a popular election contest, whereby the 'people' 'vote' for two preordained party candidates. After the election is won a president is chosen through an orchestrated 'Electoral College' maneuver, aided by Congress. Neither of these processes is direct democracy!

Like Obama, Ramaphosa was naturally gifted, imbued with all-around 'smarts'. He was born in 1952. From around 1972, as a student, he became involved in student politics, joining the South African Students Organisation (SASO). Among many other endeavors he also became the 1st Secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU). Ramaphosa also had a role in building up the biggest and most powerful trade union in South Africa--the National Union of Mine workers (NUM). It was the most powerful labor organization of the time. It was in this manner that he was noticed and absorbed into the ANC, even being appointed its Secretary. But, being a person now in a very powerful economic negotiating position, he was also noticed by the 'white' racist government.

By the eighties Ramaphosa was already a big name, a shining star of the elites of the white ownership class who recognized his potential as a corporate asset. In their eyes he was now their 'boy', for he had performed superbly in looking out for white ownership interests while a trade-union negotiator, becoming a multi-millionaire in the process. Eventually he became chief negotiator for the ANC in the transition negotiations with the white government leading up to the ANC take-over. All lessons in the art of duplicity and they have served him very well.

This class lured and enticed him and his immediate cohort into the neo-liberal corporate-capitalist structure, by offering them seats on boards with commensurate salaries and options on actual ownership stakes in their gaming structure. Is it any wonder that today Ramaphosa is one of Africa's richest persons?

Unlike Ramaphosa, however, Obama was not especially wealthy when he took the reins of political power the first time; yet today, he too is a millionaire many times over. And so it goes, with corpocracy (Gary Brumback). No matter where it is, race and/or religion is used in this deviant manner, as a mechanism to further corporate ambitions. They'll do whatever it takes to accomplish their goals of overall 'command and control'. By now, surely, we are all aware of the modus operandi!

This is precisely what makes Ramaphosa the identical twin of Obama. We can never know for certain what the future will present, but we do know by now, for a fact, that history is sure to repeat.