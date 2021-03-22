Caught on Tape: Ted Cruz Says GOP Must Go All-Out to Block HR1 Because Party's Future Is At Stake

See original here

By Charles Jay

Cancun Cruz has been caught on tape saying there should be no compromise on implementing harsher voting restrictions, warning that the GOP's future is at stake if the Democratic-backed H.R. 1 legislation becomes law.

It shows the stakes in the battle within in the Senate over passing H.R. 1. Democrats must themselves make an all-out effort to pass the Senate version of H.R.1 because the severe voting restrictions under consideration across the country could suppress the Democratic vote and ensure that an increasingly authoritarian GOP gets a firm grip on power for years to come.

The Associated Press obtained a recording of Cruz's comments from a participant in an invitation-only call with state lawmakers organized by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), the corporate-backed conservative lobbying group that produces model legislation for to Republican state legislators.

"H.R. 1's only objective is to ensure that Democrats can never again lose another election, that they will win and maintain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate and of the state legislatures for the next century," Cruz said. Asked if there was room to compromise, Cruz was blunt: "No."

