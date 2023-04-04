 
 
Cape Collection in Cape May

By
Keeping business atop in a company is certain to increase employment rate and strengthen economic structure, this is what I intend to shed light on through this article. To support the fact, let's talk about Kelly Lavorgna and Andrew Bare, the owners of the Cape Collection, who surprisingly remained steadfast despite the COVID-19 situation, when the majority of businesses were struggling to get back to normal.

Despite that difficult time, they exceptionally succeeded in expanding their business. The strategies they carried out really helped to keep the jobs and the finance moving, and established their success. Moreover, Kelly's business strategy focuses particularly on the creation of numerous employment opportunities in the hospitality, retail, or local industries as well as beneficial economic repercussions. I think, such practice can be welcoming for the job market.

On one hand, customers were enticed by the Cape Collection's emphasis on simplicity and sense of Victorian tastes, and the company's bookings continue to be simply outstanding in spite of rising gas prices. On the other hand, most businesses in Cape May are still expecting to regain their shape with faint hope of stability.

I believe, the local economy could benefit greatly from employers and employees working together to implement high-quality business practices. The director of Cape Collection, Lucas Manteca, opines that making employees as important as customers and jobs will undoubtedly help the business thrive in a friendly environment. "Let's put aside our rivalry and work together! Lucas continues, "We are all here to assist one another in growing our businesses, creating a workplace, and creating additional jobs for workers."

In the event of a pandemic, investments are still highly risky just to create jobs and maintain the success of local businesses. But we continue to be very busy, and even in these difficult times, it really paid off. One of the most important business secrets is never giving up, according to Kelly. Kelly maintained her status as a true role model despite this difficult time. Thanks to Kelly and Andrew's innovative ideas, they now run more than seven hotels, one of which is a French restaurant. As a result, I think it makes sense to be familiar with the economics of the Cape Collection.

My experience working with Cape Collection led me to believe that even for small businesses; potential owners should be alert of the minimal risk involved in and significant interest rate on commercial lending. The mobilization of local financial institutions in the Cape May County region must be swift. Ad hoc financing programs should be available to businesses with lower interest rates. As a result, all constituents would benefit from this kind of growth.

In my opinion, Cape May is in great need of businesses that can help people lead decent lives because people need steady jobs, a place to put their money, and an incentive to invest in these tough times. It is essential to the locals as well as to the community as a whole. The unemployment rate will fall convincingly if businesses are encouraged on a national scale, and their efficiency and transparency are improved.


Journalist, poet and editor Kamala Sarup specializes in reporting news and writing stories covering journalism, Peace, Public health, Democracy, Women/Children, development, justice and advocacy from her location inside the United States. Human (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
