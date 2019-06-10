 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 6/10/19

"Cancer is blowing in the wind," a new Santa Fe Opinion Editorial

Cancer: Monsanto knew glyphosate could cause it Mike Papantonio and Author Carey Gillam discuss her new book which reveals how Monsanto viciously worked to cover-up the fact that their weed-killer could ...
by Cheryl Flax Davidson of Santa Fe, in the Santa Fe New Mexican Sunday Opinion Section.

[I am keenly gratified to see an occasional oped that echoing and restating my own sentiments, in this case: perfectly. I have been focusing on the legal developments against Monsanto's Roundup Weedkiller, and not so much on general statements to educate the vast majority of people,especially as Amazon, Sam's Club, and Walmart all seem to be trying to make up for the beating poor Monsanto is taking at the checkouts in the many states and cities where it is now righteously banned.

Spring has arrived and truckloads of Monsanto's herbicide Roundup have appeared in stores and garden nurseries. How is New Mexico still allowing the sale of Roundup when it has been linked to various cancers, such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, b-cell lymphoma and leukemia?

New Mexico has seen a 10-fold increase in the use of glyphosate (the active ingredient in Roundup) over the past 20 years. When Roundup is sprayed onto crops, residues are dispersed into the air, drinking water and food supply. Farm workers are at maximum risk, but if you live in an agricultural community, you have no choice but to inhale Roundup.

The rest of this great article is here: https://www.santafenewmexican.com/opinion/my_view/cancer-is-blowing-in-the-wind/article_cdb64128-5f51-519a-99bd-d31e3262eeae.html

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Stephen Fox

I encourage readers to write and rewrite their own versions of this fine op/ed and send it to city councils and to the Attorney General of their respective states.



Ticking Time Bomb? Cancer Lawsuits Mount for Monsanto Over Glyphosate Subscribe to France 24 now: f24.my/youtubeEN This Monday, a California jury ordered Bayer-owned Monsanto to pay more than $2 billion to a couple that ...
Submitted on Monday, Jun 10, 2019 at 5:41:30 PM

