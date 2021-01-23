 
 
General News

Call for an International Working Women's Conference 2021

1 comment
Call initiated by Rubina Jamil, General Secretary of the All-Pakistan Trade Union Federation, and Christel Keyser, National Secretary of the Democratic Independent Workers' Party of France.

"Our Proposal is to hold an International Conference of Working Women"
All around the world, women are mobilising more and more in the fight for true equal rights between women and men.
Subjected to double oppression and double exploitation in every domain, as working women but also as mothers and as women, women are standing up against all forms of oppression, discrimination and violence, and against patriarchal domination.
We, engaged as we are in those struggles and mobilisations in our respective countries, know that the particular demands of women are part of the more general struggle of the working class for its emancipation.

However, and this is not contradictory, women have specific demands: equal pay, professional equality, legal equality, the setting up of structures for childcare, the right of women to self-determination, the right to choose regarding reproductive rights, and an end to the harassment and acts of violence they are subjected to as women.
This is why we propose that an international meeting be held before the workers' conference called by the IWC*, involving working women engaged in the struggle to defend their existing rights, to win new rights and to win back the rights that have been lost.
In 1910, the Second International Conference of Socialist Women, held in Copenhagen, decided to organise the first annual International Women's Day on 19 March 1911, to commemorate the Revolutions of 1848 and the Paris Commune. And on 8 March 1917, Russian women marked International Women's Day by demonstrating in St. Petersburg to demand bread, peace and freedom. From 1920 onwards, International Women's Day has been celebrated on 8 March.
We propose that on the occasion of the initiatives taken in each country to celebrate on 8 March 2021 (public meetings, demonstrations, rallies, etc.), the proposal to hold an international meeting of working women be put to the participants and discussed, and that delegations of working women begin to be formed and mandated to attend it.
Rubina Jamil, General Secretary of the All-Pakistan Trade Union Federation (APTUF), Pakistan

Christel Keiser, National Secretary of the Democratic Independent Workers Party (POID), France

 

Born in the USA, living in Canada since 1968, I'm a Vietnam war resister, a revolutionary democratic socialist partisan of the Fourth International reproclaimed in 1993, a member of Canada's New Democratic Party
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Labout union and working women from 30 countries around the world, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, have signed on.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 23, 2021 at 5:45:56 AM

Author 0
