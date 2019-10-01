Call To Vote For A World Court To Sit

To People All Over the World,

The Govts are clearly not working for the people, or by now we would have an end to war and poverty trashed caused by, mainly, wars.

Lets call that world court of Daniel 7 to sit before the Nukes start falling when Russia and China back Iran. Why not? Know a bunch of stars and hosts of heaven have been thrown down here in Daniel 8;9-14 and are now getting trampled as human beings by the horns that grew up to heaven & them 4 beasts in Daniel 7. It's not hard to see the beasts and horns are today's establishment. How are those thrones set up in Daniel 7?

Since there are 24 thrones talked of in Revelation, let's have an election of what the world thinks is 12 righteous men and 12 righteous ladies. Why not? Arlo, with his long white hair is my pick for whom the Ancient of Days will end up being. The time to take his seat in that court is getting closer all of the time, as is the time for the righteous to be given the kingdoms. They will shine brightly in the lost jewel of Daniel 12:3 when given control of the TV-to hine brightly as the stars forever and ever.

Hey, the good news of the gospel has been preached and trampled all over the world, which is when the lamb said in Matthew 24:14-15 says the end will come. (You didn't hear the end of the world from me. You may have from others.) I all the abomination of desolation the lamb and Daniel 9,11 & 12 talks of "The I-bomb-a-nations into desolation." Think "lots" (Not into name calling.) have turned the "good news" of the gospel into desolation. The good news to me is simply feeding the poor until there are no poor no more, healing the sick by "Religions" opening lots of not for profit health clinics, and setting "us prisoners" free from this oppressive Top Down Totalitarian-Authoritarian strict letter of the law dogma-trash way of life.

I did have quite a Rocking Down angels Rude Awakening back in 1994. Say what you will but it sure does seem to connect with stars and hosts of heaven getting trampled in Daniel 8:9-14, when that war in heaven was thrown down here in Revelation 12, when Dragon's tail threw a third of the stars to the ground around times of my mother's country planting a flag on the moon.-(Could that be the horn that grew up to heaven in Daniel 8:9-14, kept secret in Daniel 8:26, 12:4 and 12:9? The awakening coming at a time when desperately needed 5 minutes alone with a beautiful blond Sunday barmaid cut my social conscience open. [Main goal is good jobs through the worker ownership of the $20 Billion a year Mondragon Cooperative of Basque in Spain. As IBEW Wirenut saw right away how Unions could work out details of setting them up here.] I was left stranded as driftwood on the shore when jungle love explosion in crazy hazy Hurricane Carter (Kind of story.) pool bar. That sure sounds lots like Danoel 11:20 when an oppressor was sent through Jewel of the kingdom, SHATTERING a prince of covenant in Daniel 11:22, who must never go to the Big Apple-where Lennon's cut short these times.

Number 9 (Or 11th in family of 12.)

Carolina Nickel

PS

Face Book Friend Dorothy Lemus: (One New Year's Morning.) -~" May i suggest for the new year avoiding all tittles such as liberals, rep, demo, progressives, races, color, educational idiots,etc. and come to a realistic confederation of humanistic individuals understanding and taking over this country and changing it to a better, healthier, educated, spiritual, hard working, united place to breath in. love and light."

All my blogs of my thought about times like these latter days, later than every before. They are in the spirit of Steve Miller's "New way he sings of in his anti-establishment Space Cowboy song, "Bet the powers that be will not be ready for that. But the people are going to have a blast when they figure out where it's at."