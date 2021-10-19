Call Their Bluff Right Now

That's not what Manchin and Sinema want -- they and their corporate paymasters love the current slow-walk. As the process drags out, the pair get to keep making ever-changing, mercurial declarations about parts of the legislation they and their donors dislike, and then they get to continue raking in campaign cash from industries that would benefit from hollowing out the bill. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats and the White House keep responding to the jeremiads by promising to whittle down the legislation all in the name of to appease the Wolf of West Virginia and the Arizona Attention Freak.

If this is a grand game of poker, both Manchin and Sinema have so far played their hands masterfully, bluffing a $6 trillion proposal down to $4 trillion, then to $3.5 trillion, then down to $1.9 trillion, and potentially on its way to two bucks and a used Casio wristwatch. Now they are doubling down on their strategies, expecting nobody in power to call and make them show their cards.

Sinema is once again saying she won't even consider voting for the reconciliation bill unless the Republican-backed, lobbyist-sculpted infrastructure legislation she and Manchin negotiated passes first.

At the same time, word leaked this week that Manchin wants the bill's major climate provisions watered down or deleted. Then we learned that the West Virginia senator wants to subject the child tax credit to work requirements.

Considering the existing child tax credit's success in reducing poverty, Manchin's latter demand is not even pretending to be a serious policy, it's quite obviously just a sadistic idea deliberately crafted to inflict harm. It is so cartoonishly mean-spirited and has so much Dr. Evil energy that it suggests Manchin has transformed into a movie villain gleefully engineering a pain-tolerance experiment to see whether the American population is going to tolerate his expensive loafers repeatedly kicking the face of the working class.

As grotesque as they are, the gambits from Sinema and Manchin do at least give us a glimpse of their overall strategy. The pair is not only wagering that House Progressives will ultimately bail on their "no climate, no deal" pledge to hold out, but also that Democratic leaders willrd voting against paid family leave, universal pre-K, free community college, and every other wildly popular a capitulate on anything and everything. More specifically, Sinema and Manchin are betting that concern trolling the bill in the press will prompt party leaders to once again hack away at the legislation before the two senators are ever put on the spot to vote yes or no.

And so far, the wager is working. In the name of appeasing the two apostates, the White House is reportedly firing up the legislative blowtorch to further incinerate the climate provisions, even as scientists are begging them to instead stop the incineration of the Earth's ecosystem.

For his part, Schumer previously and accurately went on record suggesting that gutting his party's promised agenda would be both a political and ecological disaster.

