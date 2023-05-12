 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

California's Proposed Reparations are Not Justified

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

by Joel D. Joseph

Recently, a panel in California was created to consider reparations for black residents. The panel voted to approve recommendations for the payments of reparations to Black Californians for injustices and discrimination stemming from slavery. These recommendations are not justified for many reasons.

First, and most importantly, California was not a slave state. However, where it is proven that the government took discriminatory action, fair compensation should be paid. This is what happened recently in Manhattan Beach, California. Charles and Willa Bruce purchased beachfront property there in 1912 and operated a resort for black residents. The property was known as Bruce's Beach. In 1924, the city of Manhattan Beach condemned the property under a false pretense of developing a park. The city never used the property as a park. In 2022 the County Board of Supervisors in Los Angeles returned ownership of the beachfront property to the living heirs of the Bruces.

Second, California has discriminated against Jews, Native Americans and Asians, who are at least as entitled to compensation as Black Californians.

Restrictive Covenants

All throughout California there are thousands of restrictive covenants against Jews written into deeds for land. I purchased property near Lake Tahoe years ago that had a restrictive covenant against Jews. I had it removed. In La Jolla, California, where I now live, Jews were banned. According to the book American Jewish History (Johns Hopkins University Press, 1996), "La Jolla had an unwritten understanding, a 'Gentleman's agreement' regarding Jews in the 1950s. La Jollans wanted to keep Jews out their town because of class fears as well as anti-semitism." Roger Revelle, the scientist who championed the establishment of the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, said: "You can have a university or an anti-Semitic covenant. You can't have both." In 1960, Dr. Jonas Salk was given 27 acres of land in La Jolla for the Salk Institute by the City of San Diego. The same year UC San Diego was formed. These two events broke down the anti-semitic walls around La Jolla.

Japanese-American Internment Camps

In 1942 during World War II 112,000 Japanese Americans were rounded up in California, as well as in a few other western states. These American citizens were sent to relocation centers (including the Manzanar War Relocation Center) in desolate eastern California. Among the promoters of this unconstitutional internment was Earl Warren, then the Attorney General of California. Warren, who became Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, years later lamented his support for detaining Japanese-Americans. Warren said that he "deeply regretted the removal order and my own testimony advocating it, because it was not in keeping with our American concept of freedom and the rights of citizens." The United States belatedly compensated Japanese-Americans who were interned and paid them each $20,000, a modest sum considering even that most of them lost their homes and businesses. California did not contribute a single penny to compensate Japanese-Americans rounded up in the state.

Native Americans

In 1850 California passed a law called "An Act for the Government and Protection of Indians." This law did not protect Native Americans, it provided them instead with forced labor. Historian James Rawls said, "The name of this law sounds benign, but the effect was malign in the extreme degree. Any white person under this law could declare Indians who were simply strolling about, who were not gainfully employed, to be vagrants and take that charge before a justice of the peace, and a justice of the peace would then have those Indians seized and sold at public auction."

Chinese and Mexican Workers

In 1852, the California legislature passed the Foreign Miner's Tax, a tax on the earnings of Chinese and Mexican prospectors, making it impossible for them to compete financially with the white miners. The state also imposed an alien poll tax--a tax of a fixed amount, in this case $2.50 per month--on each Chinese adult working in the country. Additionally, the Chinese were often allowed to seek gold only in mines that had already been abandoned by white prospectors. Because of the actions taken against them by the state government, most Chinese miners during the gold rush were forced to work as cooks and launderers.

About 10,000 to 15,000 Chinese workers came to the United States to build the Central Pacific Railroad. Chinese workers found some economic opportunity, but also experienced hostility, racism, violence and legal exclusion. Many came as single men--others left families behind. Railroad companies considered Chinese migrants a source of cheap, unskilled labor. In America in the 1800s, Chinese workers were seen as racially inferior to white workers. Employers used this prejudice to justify paying Chinese workers less than other workers and to relegate Chinese workers to the most undesirable jobs.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

CEO of California Association for Recycling All Trash, www.Calrecycles.com and CEO of Genuine-American Merchandise & Equipment, www.genuine-american.com, manufacturers of tennis equipment in the USA (Tennis Wellbow, Good Vibe vibration (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend