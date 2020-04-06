 
 
COVID19 Distance-Learning Rules Help Big Tech Shut Down Brick-and-Mortar Public Schools, Replace Human Teachers with AI

By
The DeVos Department of Education's new "Proposed Rules" for federal regulations of "Distance Education and Innovation" (85 FR 18638) will effectively open the floodgates for online education corporations to put public brick-and-mortar schools out of business by streamlining "adaptive-learning and other artificial intelligence" technologies that replace "human instructors" with "competency-based education (CBE)" software which provide "direct assessment" through "subscription-based" courseware that data-mine students' cognitive-behavioral algorithms to "personalize" digital lessons.

What Is Computerized CBE? No More Classrooms, No More "Credit Hours":

As I have documented in several articles, "CBE" is a euphemism for educational methods that deploy computer modules based on Harvard Psychologist B. F. Skinner's "teaching machines," which implement operant-conditioning methods to "shape" student learning into "competent" behaviors geared toward college or career readiness. The terms "competency-based education" and "CBE" are used 147 times in the new Proposed Rules for 85 FR 18638, which is a total of 64 pages long. Compare this to the 392-pages of federal legislation that cover the entire Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which only contains 6 references to "competency-based education."

According to Skinnerian CBE advocates, competency-based computer learning at home is better than human instruction in a classroom because the one-to-one student/computer ratio enables each student to learn at his or her own pace. 85 FR 18638 states " CBE programs . . . measure student progress based on their demonstration of specific competencies rather than sitting in a seat or at a computer for a prescribed period of time. Many CBE programs are designed to permit students to learn at their own pace." Stated differently, when a student enrolled in CBE courseware is ready to move on to the next lesson, he or she can click on the next learning module without having to wait for the teacher to deliver the next lecture. And if a CBE student is not ready to move on to the next virtual lesson, he or she can remediate by repeating the same digital learning module without being "left behind" when the teacher moves on to the next lecture.

"Subscription-Based" Distance Learning, Pay-as-You-Go

To facilitate "self-paced" CBE learning, online education corporations and other software companies are offering "subscription-based" e-learning services that enroll students on a pay-as-you-go basis. These self-paced CBE courses allow a student to "subscribe" for enrollment into virtual-learning modules which can be rolled over with monthly subscription fees for as long or as soon as it takes for the student to demonstrate "competency" in the course.

Now that basically every US school has converted to virtual "distance learning" through computers, 85 FR 18638 is attempting to loosen federal requirements for self-paced CBE courseware so that online education corporations can rake in federal funding for delivering more subscription-based "competency" lessons through digital platforms:

[c] urrent regulations require an institution to evaluate a student's pace of completion by dividing completed credits over attempted credits. This calculation is difficult to apply in competency-based programs, including subscription-based programs, because there is often no set period of time during which a student "attempts" a competency in such programs; rather, the student works on a competency until he or she can demonstrate mastery of it. Given the limitations in this proposed definition on a student's eligibility to receive additional disbursements [of federal funds], we believe it is unnecessary and needlessly burdensome for an institution's SAP policy to include pace requirements for subscription-based programs.

In other words, these new (de)regulations will relax the legal requirements for online education corporations to receive federal funds, such as financial aid grants, as payments for students' CBE subscription fees. It should be noted that "subscription-based" e-learning is referenced 112 times in these new Proposed Rules.

Adaptive Learning = Post-Human Artificial Intelligence

As I have documented in numerous articles, self-paced CBE subscriptions and "adaptive-learning" software basically go hand in hand. CBE "courseware" subscriptions "personalize" lessons for students through "adaptive-learning" computers, which are nothing less than modern digitalized versions of the "Skinner box," or "teaching machine." Adaptive-learning software revamps B. F. Skinner's "programmed instruction" with "artificial intelligence" that automates "stimulus-response" methods of educational psychology to train students for academic and career "competences."

Essentially, adaptive-learning courseware enables "self-paced" learning because the psychological-conditioning software "adapts" its lessons based on how the student "responds" to the virtual "stimuli," such as multiple-choice or short-answer modules on digital windows. The faster the student responds with correct answers, the faster the learning stimuli will progress the student towards full "competence" at the end of the subscription-based course's module sequence.

Incentivizing broader enrollment in subscription-based adaptive-learning courseware, 85 FR 18638 expands the definition of accreditable "academic engagement" as " participation by a student in . . . an online course with an opportunity for interaction or an interactive tutorial, webinar, or other interactive computer-assisted instruction. . . . Such interaction could include the use of artificial intelligence or other adaptive learning tools." Under this revised definition of "academic engagement," schools will be given expanded flexibility to accredit a vast range of self-paced CBE curriculums delivered by online education companies through adaptive-learning AI that programs students with operant-conditioning algorithms.

Moreover, "academic engagement" is being further expanded to give adaptive CBE courseware the greenlight to phase out certain requirements for human instruction: "[a]ctive engagement . . . could include the use of artificial intelligence or other adaptive learning tools so that the student is receiving feedback from technology-mediated instruction. The interaction need not be exclusively with a human instructor." Indeed, adaptive AI can deliver "feedback" on student learning through "direct assessment," which is referenced 226 times in the new Proposed Rules.

Of course, in a bankrupt economy where people are locked down under emergency pandemic pretenses, such adaptive AI courseware will be more convenient since the software can be available for the student 24-hours a day (unlike a human teacher). In addition, the non-human AI bots will be much cheaper than human instructors who need to be fed and housed. So it looks like the proposed (de)regulations will set up incentives which will ensure that the virtual-learning industry is able to swallow up federal education funds while public brick-and-mortar schools and human teachers are starved out into obsolescence.

Sweeping Deregulation of Artificial Intelligence: AI Will Make Decisions for You

John Klyczek has an MA in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over eight years. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley's dystopic novel, Brave New World. He (more...)
 

John Klyczek

Please consider voicing your concerns about these newly proposed federal regulations by posting them to the public comments at the federal register. Public comments will no longer be allowed after 5/4/20.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 6, 2020 at 1:51:23 PM

Submitted on Monday, Apr 6, 2020 at 1:51:23 PM

Private Citizen

Public employees and their underfunded pensions are a liability. Student loans are cruel and usual punishment for those born without heartless greedy parents. Public Schools reward back stabbing boot lickers and political action figures capable of acting as if they cared...

Submitted on Monday, Apr 6, 2020 at 3:54:12 PM

Submitted on Monday, Apr 6, 2020 at 3:54:12 PM

Lew Weingarth

Even if we went full AI and even if it was 20 times better than human teachers, it will also accomplish the Fascist Party goal of restricting education only to the rich. The vast majority of people can't afford to stay home with their kids all day. Of course, we can solve that by getting rid of child labor laws.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 6, 2020 at 3:58:11 PM

Submitted on Monday, Apr 6, 2020 at 3:58:11 PM

