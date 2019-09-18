Bringing my Mother to Spain for Treatment for Neuroendocrine Cancer



My mother was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in December of 2016 which was surgically removed in February of 2017. In March of 2018 two spots showed up on her pancreas from her routine scan. She was informed that there was no treatment available in the United States for the type of cancer she has. This happened as I was graduating from Columbia University with a MA in English education.



My mother´s doctor suggested that she go to an European Union country for treatment. As her son was already living in Spain, she asked if she could stay with me while she underwent treatment and of course I said yes.



We arrived here in October of 2018 and my mom paid out of pocket for her various medical treatments. She has slightly improved but her doctor felt she could be better treated at the public hospital. My mom has finally been approved for healthcare at the public hospital but we have ongoing transportation costs, debts associated with her care at the private hospital that need to be paid, and basic costs associated with the care of a cancer patient in another nation.



My mom is getting better, and is finally under the care of research doctors who are experts in treating rare forms of cancer. It´s time consuming, as I´ve had to take her to appointments as much as three times a week. We live far from the hospital,so we have to take a bus to the city center and take a cab, or we have to take a cab to the train, and then the train to another cab.



