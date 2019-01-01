Black butterfly -- New Year, new world

Ink blot

Black butterfly



Voice of the smallest

Hear them



?



Voices of

Dogs and parakeets



Hear the

Voices of trees, clouds



Forests, barns,

Houses, little bridges



(Listen to that little bridge

You just crossed



It is saying, Good

You made it)



Now the mountain

Is underneath us



Whispering, Climb me

I have something to show you



Hear the voice

Of the low clouds



The voice of the high clouds

They seem to he hurrying somewhere



And valleys

Murmur of cities, rivers



The fourth world

Is ending just like a day



