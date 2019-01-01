Black butterfly -- New Year, new world

Sunrise in Pieniny, Poland 02
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Permission Details DMCA
Ink blot
Black butterfly
Voice of the smallest
Hear them
?
Voices of
Dogs and parakeets
Hear the
Voices of trees, clouds
Forests, barns,
Houses, little bridges
(Listen to that little bridge
You just crossed
It is saying, Good
You made it)
Now the mountain
Is underneath us
Whispering, Climb me
I have something to show you
Hear the voice
Of the low clouds
The voice of the high clouds
They seem to he hurrying somewhere
And valleys
Murmur of cities, rivers
The fourth world
Is ending just like a day
2