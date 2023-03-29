Black To Africa Part II: The Spook Who Sat By The Door; Perhaps?

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Well, well, well. Vice-President Kamala Harris is in Africa this week. It is the first time the vice-president, the first "person of color" to hold the high office, has ever visited the continent. Quite the oddity, methinks, given that Ms. Harris is often assigned the misnomer as being "African-American" by some in the lame-stream media.

In June of 2021, while fending off a blistering assault by republicans for not having gone to the southern border given her appointment as immigration czar by President Joe Biden and amidst the so-called "immigration crisis," I distinctly recall an interview with Ms. Harris conducted by NBC's Lester Holt. One in which he, twice, asked Harris if she has visited the border. Harris was clearly irritated by the question and, upon it being asked a second time, curtly responded: "At some point, you know, we are going to the border."

In typical space-cadet, Kamala Harris, undecipherable word salad she then told Holt, when asked if she plans to visit the border "We've been to the border. So this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border." "You haven't been to the border," Holt responded. "And I haven't been to Europe," she replied. "And I mean, I don't understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border."

Within three weeks of the aforementioned interview, Harris showed up at the southern border. Coincidence, no doubt. Five months after that, she showed up in Europe; yet another coinkydink. Now here we are two years later and at the, likely, end of the Biden presidency with the faux, misnomered "African-American," "person of color" (both a distinction and a difference) going to the erroneously, and ignorantly, labeled Africa; for the very, very first time. What be the reason?

President Xi of the PROC has made Africa a priority for decades. The Chinese have treated the African nations with respect and as equals. They have built railroads, highways, schools and invested in not only infrastructure, but agriculture and business as well. Russian President Putin has followed suit. Russia, and China, have also formed military, security and strategic alliances with the nations of Africa.

China and Russia have proven to show a foresight with regard to Africa that the "West" has not. Both nations have shown a respect that the "West" has not. And, now, Africa is the global equivalent of Cinderella and the "West" particularly the United States, wishes to add insult to centuries of injury by trying to court the continent after beating and raping it. The typical modus operandi of abusers.

In December of last year, Joe Biden announced that "The United States plans to commit 55 billion dollars to Africa over the next three years." Holy Moly, yikes and gadzooks. Really? England's "crown jewels" alone are worth more than ten percent of that "plan." None of which were paid for, all of which were stolen or pilfered, and all of which come from Africa (except one from India/Asia stolen from an 11-year-old).

The United States is an imperialist nation and, arguably, the ultimate one in the annals of human history (what I like to call "hustory"). As such, the imperialist nation is not at all interested in "democracy"; it is interested in the other d-word and that is domination. All of the U.S. rhetoric about "democracy" is simply the blowing of smoke up one's ass, which is an effective socio-political prophylactic against actual intellect that works on 99.9 percent of "freedom-loving Americans". When you control the narrative, you can get away with just about anything (my credo).

For at least the last two centuries the European minority (so-called "white man") has controlled the global narrative through absolute and abject violence, brutality, racism and subterfuge. All of which have been augmented by linguistic mind copulation while telling the majority of the world that it is everything but that. No truly intelligent person will, or can, provide logical counterpoint to this stark fact. I publicly dare them to.

Black To Africa

Getting black, er, back to Africa I don't think that the United States should "pledge" a dime to Africa. That's right, you heard me. What is erroneously called Africa is the richest continent in the world in terms of its natural resources. All 54 nations in "Africa" are "third-world" "underdeveloped" nations. There is one exception to this metric pertinent to the erroneously called African continent and that is so-called South Africa (I can just hear Jim Neighbors as Gomer Pyle yelling in my ear "surprise, surprise, surprise!").

The third world also includes all of the countries of Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. Aside from the global behemoth, China, the Asian exceptions are: South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Japan; all of which have been heavily interfered with, subjugated and tainted by "the West". In fact, the Japanese have long been considered "the white people of Asia" (and they conduct themselves accordingly). No Joe, just keep your sorry posterior, you and the rest of your European Klan, out of Africa. You have received more than enough welfare and "free" wealth from your "commonwealth."

For those not in the know, the "third world" means "low human development". Contrapuntal to this, the continent with the least natural resources is Europe, but all of the countries contained therein are considered "developed" and "first world" including a city that somehow is also a country (Vatican City). 77 percent of the world's population is in Africa and Asia. So, by logical extrapolation, and according to the European, 77 percent of the world is lowly in terms of its humanity. Just marinate in that for a awhile and, unless you are irreparably stupid, you have probably gathered what is to come, here.

Ukraine is not a continent it is a country; in fact of the 44 nations in Europe it is the poorest, yet U.S "aid" to Ukraine in the past year has exceeded 100 billion dollars with more to come. The "developed" or "first world" nations would, can, and will, exist without Ukraine. In fact they would probably never miss it were it to disappear from the face of the planet. However, the European, the Great White Hunter, can not, and could not, last a month without Africa. His survival, his way of life, his high "human development" all come from sucking the teat of Africa's wealth in both human and natural terms. When the European in the United States looks at his bloody flag and a tear falls down his cheek in reverence thereto, I wonder does he realize that without the natural/human resources from Africa he would be freezing his ass off in a stone building (or cave) in Europe and wearing animal skins. His sense of supremacy comes from his lust, penchant, deployment and the resultant temporal success of violence, which is about to bite him right in the gluteus maximus because the world has come to realize that violence, in whatever format, is all that he understands.

