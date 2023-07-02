Batton down the hatches...storm clouds on the horizon...another dreaded in your face, fire hose info onslaught is upon us.

Whether you like it or not, we again find ourselves revving up to embark on yet another American pastime, Presidential campaign season.

With that, each side desperately searching for that magic bullet messaging mantra that "sinks in and sticks" quick with a defacto for the most part, toddler-like Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) level attention span voting base...ie the average American...and candy coating removed, an idiot...and I'm being kind. Evidence what's transpired the last decade or so, I argue it's hard for anyone to challenge otherwise...either side of the aisle.

...they is what they is.

If that's your messaging audience (both political persuasions with "some imbalance" towards one side...an understatement), then what does it take to get thru...and stick.

Trump saw (actually Bannon and Stone, his medusan puppet-masters) this ADD majority voter baseline low bar "intellectual curiosity profile" and figured it out, that all it takes to get them to in pavlonian fashion, respond with a favorable voting booth lever pull, was to simply parcel out like meat to a piranha, a continual diarrheal flow of very KISS-y (Keep it Short and Simple) "no intent to deliver upon whatsoever" hollow campaign promise sound bites..."Build the Wall"..."Mexico Will Pay For It"..."Lock Her Up"..."Stop The Steal"..."Witch Hunt"..."Fake News"...blah blah blah.

...the "attention grabbing" formula for each sound bite being 4 key ingredients...short, sweet, punchy, with a grievance component.

Then REPEAT REPEAT REPEAT....REPEAT.

Defacto stealing a page from the cult leaders playbook to recruit, keep and manipulate their mindless idiot sycophant followers.

Like Mike Tyson, the goal must be to hit hard, fast and often...connecting...every time. The attention span issues with the majority voter base simply precludes a lengthy wear 'em out explain all the details "rope a dope" (tempting but I won't jump on that one) recruiting strategy...

So grudgingly acknowledging Bannon/Stone's collective intuitive human nature understanding of today's fickle zero attention span voter, and stealing a page from the Bannon playbook, the Dems have finally realized that Build Back Better (BBB) is a LOSER, pummeled from all sides whenever its pitched as at best "...what the hell does that mean?"...and an urgent strategic need to get something introduced and packaged in a way that when said gets an immediate military like "Roger That" acknowledgement what it is, and not "WTF" from the receiver (voter)

...that it's a concentrated packaged, structured, bucketed bullet points under an umbrella make sense brand moniker.

Certainly NOT/No more "Build Back Better" (even though Bidenomics defacto is...a new name BUT with simple packaged make sense pillar/success structure)...a brand name that missed the mark and is long overdue to be retired...and a name better applied (sold?...$ to help the debt crisis) to a new Lego toy erector set, and/or a "Busts of the 21st Century" display exhibit in the Smithsonian....or both.

"Build Back Better" perhaps the worst thought up and/or executed brand ever created. The creator should be fired, and be the subject of a Harvard Case Study on what not to do to garner a sale.

Lets face it, "Packaging Matters" (consider that now TM'd...I may sell that T shirt) in any sale...and this attention grabbing sale is to a buyer who thrives on anything with a relatable trigger name, and very defined and simply noted contents...that requires little and in most cases no thinking to trigger their "buy response".

And to not let Bannon sit here in the context of being an original/creative thinker in brand development, he too took cues from pioneers long before him...Presidents and cult leaders, heavy on the latter.

Bidenomics' "Middle Out, Bottom Up" DNA, the antithesis of the proven flaws of "Top Down, Trickle Down" Reaganomics...the latter where the top finds every way possible to plug the bucket holes and prevent anything trickling out and down to the bottom. Key new competitive differentiation advantage to pitch hard.

And another Build Back Better branding bust lesson learned, you gotta' have someone (identified upfront) who owns it. If no one does like BBB failed to show, the receiver than asks why won't they (put their name on it if it's so great) and then if they won't, why should anyone else buy it.

The simple branding acid test...If you won't eat your own dog food, why should anyone else?

Reagan paved the way...he stuck his hand up high and said I do...name it after me...Obama followed with healthcare...BBB defacto has none...fingers pointing at everyone else as you see in any failure.

Biden-omics however like Reagan-omics and Obama-care now has its name champion, Joe Biden, who clearly upfront embedded himself in the brand name, shows he OWNS it...all...good...and bad.

And a final BBB lesson learned, when it comes to marketing to adults, always too be due diligently sure to seek inspiration from the kids...the young in our society...they surprise every time.

A complacent McDonalds was losing the kid market in the late 70's to other innovative competitors. McDonalds then solely targeted adults/parents...not kids. Kids were an afterthought. Nothing but a tag along marginal buyer of product.

So what did it do"? It did a 180...and turned faster than a 100,000 ton tanker with hard right rudder. It pivoted from adults/parents to kids...the new broader potential "family dinner hook" target.

The MickeyD's assessment being don't rely on parents taking kids to buy product. Have the kids take the parents...generating not only new targeted and broadened sales from the kids but too defacto triggering the parents buy too...get kids to (the point of parents agreeing to do so just to shut the kids up) pester parents to buy them McDonalds, and with the result taking the kids to McDonalds for dinner (when likely they had other dinner plans), parental submission then to themselves, "oh what the hell, I'm here, I might as well order something too".

So what was the grab that created that new Triple P..."Parent Pestering Phenomena"?

Create a "GOTTA' HAVE" kid offering, and market the hell out of it thru kid media. The food frenzy equivalent of a Cabbage Patch Doll. The kids then become the Company's defacto salesforce.

A true "Force Multiplier" product...resulting in one previously dormant demographic (kid) now exploding (selling more of the very same products to even more kids), coupled with its dual beneficial multiplying fallout effect dragging in another (parents) buying group in even bigger numbers.

The secret...take all the things kids separately like...hamburger, fries, cookie and drink and now package all together under a punchy kid friendly "happy" moniker...ala The "Happy Meal". All the things kids like individually but now concentrated in a single focused "concentrated value offering" for a demographic with little focus and and/or attention span...

AND...the pièce de re'sistance cherry on top, juice product demand even more with a thing all kids always want, adding in a (cheap) toy.

Kids no longer simply say "I want a hamburger Mom...or I want chicken McNuggets Mom"...and "oh yeah french fries"...and maybe "oh and don't forget the cookie Mom"...all they had to succinctly sound bite say (yell) to get it all..."Mom, Happy Meal".

Build Back Better is the defacto McDonalds pre-Happy Meal equivalent kids offering. A vast ala carte assortment menu choosing exercise. No concentrated value definition whatsoever. In BBB, no one can keep track of the vision and/or the MANY components and success tenacles. It's literally all over the map, no rhyme nor reason nor link to the defacto menu and/or brand. The voter doesn't understand the brand name so how can it even see and/or keep track of the core strategy and the key areas of success.

The brand name Build Back Better is nothing more than an irrelevant "3x's fast saying tongue twister".

It has neither perceived brand message, structure, value perception/consolidation nor (brand) ownership.

Younger generations Millennials and Z for example, culturally engage in quick "texty fashion'...Fact...the quintessential "get/got my content now and quickly move on to the next thing that interests me" consumers of information...the "I want my MTV now" attitude on steroids...immediate gratification the game. They have no time (and won't give any) to figure out what the content provider failed to make interesting and easy to consume.

Bottomline, If you don't hook 'em fast, you won't hook 'em at all.

So adapt to immediately hit...or fail.

They feed off a really good defacto "elevator speech" approach to get content interest and engagement. Treat them like the salesman who surprisingly meets the CEO on the elevator in the lobby on the way up. If you don't hook him/her by the time they get off 50 floors later, kiss that sale goodbye.

Build Back Better is the antithesis of a 30 second elevator speech...more like agonizingly reviewing War & Peace camped out for weeks in a library.

While "Build Back Better" and its many accomplishments benefit these and all other demographic groups, its unlikely to be found/registering in the "I want it now, quick info dopamine hit" driven mind recesses of Millennials and Gen Z...so BBB a defacto bust with them...from the get-go...a messaging failure with a voter base Dems desperately need enmasse.

So Just like McDonalds finally figured out and applied the SALES 101 core principle "Know Your Customer" to gaining customers, the Biden Administration has finally figured it too re voter acquisition...FINALLY.

...and need to create Punchy Value Packaging..."Happy Meal It"

So new message/owner relevant brand name ("Bidenomics") and clear "consolidated/structured" identification of major success buckets (4 Pillars below) and crisp listing respective accomplishments in each:

Key KISS inspired "Bidenomics" Pillars (call them the metaphorical "Bidenomics" ("Happy Meal") voter hamburger, fries, cookie and drink components), which the Administration's many successes (see ) can be "bucketed" into are:

(1) Public Investments/Infrastructure (the Hamburger...or McNugget) - Increasing public investments, especially in the areas of climate neutrality, infrastructure and more affordable public health and education ("The American Jobs Plan")

Administration List/Discuss Specific Accomplishments and Planned Initiatives (I won't list here...as the purpose of this piece messaging approach/structure. Not specifics):

-

-

-

(2) Income Equalization (the Fries) - Redistributing income, especially through an increase of the minimum wage, higher corporate taxes, and a tax relief for poor families ('The American Families Plan")

Administration List/Discuss Specific Accomplishments and Planned Initiatives:

-

-

-

(3) "Fairer" Trade Regimes (the Cookie) - Emphasizing a "fairer" trade regime that is inherently not unconditionally free, but that needs to address trade's impact on U.S. workers, market access conditions of U.S. firms abroad, and prevailing market conditions in trading partners' countries

Administration List/Discuss Specific Accomplishments and Planned Initiatives:

-

-

-

(4) US Business Competitiveness (the Coke) - Strengthening and promoting of competition policy ("Chips Act", Entrepreneurs, Small Business etc)

Administration List/Discuss Specific Accomplishments and Planned Initiatives:

-

-

-

Oh and finally, what Happy Meal would be complete without the fundamental inspiring buyer draw trigger to buy all those other goodies in the box...the answer: NONE

...GOTTA' HAVE A TOY.

So in this competitive voter attention seeking messaging effort, once you get them to finally look, see, acknowledge and like the meal box/package component products, the choice then comes down to which toy do they want...

Only two this selling season:

Ronald's Bidenomics win-win "Happy Meal" Democracy...or the Hamburglar Competitor's zero-sum "Grievance Meal" Fascism.

As any consumer with half a brain knows, you buy the value and report the fraud.

So for those that can independently think for themselves, savor and enjoy your upgraded Happy Meal...and once you finish and clean up, turn in that thieving (Big Mac devouring) Hamburglar, demanding the food feds (finally) LOCK HIM UP.

WIN'ner-WIN'ner...chicken (or hamburger) dinner!!

