Beyond The DNC Indictments -Leaks, Hacks, and Treason

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message George Eliason       (Page 1 of 6 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

suprises comng empty wheel ru.JPG
A big surprise is coming!
(Image by George Eliason)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Summary: People have been divided about the DNC hack-leak ever since the story began with the Chalupa-Isikoff article. These divisions run so deep they mark where people stand politically. Mutually exclusive positions range from whether or not Russians hacked the DNC or if the information was downloaded and then leaked, presumably by Seth Rich. All three are different positions.

This article culminates what I've learned about the hack-leak and the Information Operation surrounding this. It presents a much different perspective.

There were multiple DNC hacks. There is also clear proof supporting the download to a USB stick and subsequent information exchange (leak) to Wikileaks. All are separate events.

Here's what's different in the information I've compiled.

- The group I previously identified as Fancy Bear was given access to request password privileges at the DNC. And it looks like the DNC provided them with it.

- I'll show why the Podesta email hack looks like a revenge hack.

- The reason Republican opposition research files were stolen can be put into context now because we know who the hackers are and what motivates them.

At the same time this story developed, it overshadowed the Hillary Clinton email scandal. It is a matter of public record that Team Clinton provided the DNC hackers with passwords to State Department servers on at least 2 occasions, one wittingly and one not. I have already clearly shown the Fancy Bear hackers are Ukrainian Intelligence Operators.

This gives some credence to the Seth Rich leak (DNC leak story) as an act of patriotism. If the leak came through Seth Rich, it may have been because he saw foreign Intel operatives given this access from the presumed winners of the 2016 US presidential election. No political operative is going to argue with the presumed president-elect over foreign policy. The leaker may have been trying to do something about it. I'm curious what information Wikileaks might have.

The real crime of the DNC hack wasn't the hack.

If only half of the following proved true in context and it's a matter of public record, that makes the argument to stop funding for Ukraine immediately barring an investigation of high crimes by Ukrainian Diaspora, Democrat, and Republican leaders in Congress, private Intel for hire, and Ukrainian Intel's attacks on the US government and political processes.

Perhaps it's time Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump should consider treason investigations across the board. Make America great again by bringing justice and civility back.

After reading this it's time to demand Congress to stop funding Ukraine.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass. He has been interviewed by and provided analysis for RT, the BBC, and Press-TV. His articles have been published in the Security Assistance Monitor, Washingtons Blog, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

