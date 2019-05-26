 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/26/19

Bernie 2020 Releases New Video

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 7111
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernie Sanders
Become a Fan
  (132 fans)
- Advertisement -


Bernie's Burlington: The Spark That Spread Around the Country Bernie Sanders shocked the political establishment when he won an election in 1981 by just 10 votes to become mayor of Burlington, Vermont. As mayor, he ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Bernie Sanders)   Details   DMCA
Bernie 2020 released a new online video detailing Bernie's tenure as mayor of Burlington, Vermont. In his four terms as mayor, he transformed and revitalized the city and launched his career as a movement builder who uses the reaches of government to improve the lives of all people.

Sanders was elected mayor of Burlington by just 10 votes in 1981, defeating a five-term establishment incumbent, and would go on to lead the city for eight years. The video, which is narrated by local elected leaders and constituents involved in his mayorship, illustrates Sanders' radical leadership to take on corporate power and establishment politicians and create a bold, progressive agenda.

As mayor, Bernie fought off real estate developers to revitalize the lakefront for public use, established various community and economic development programs, including Burlington's Community and Economic Development Office (CEDO). Under Sanders, Burlington became the first city in the country to fund community-trust housing, helping to preserve affordable housing for low-income residents in Northgate. During the same period, unemployment was historically low, support for small business and community health centers was expanded, and voter turnout doubled.

- Advertisement -

The ad closes with a refrain from Sanders from over 30 years ago: "I don't think this revolution is going to happen overnight but I do think it's important that in Burlington, Vermont, and in cities and towns all over this country, workers and people who are interested in true democracy begin talking about these ideas. And maybe in Burlington, Vermont, we will strike a little bit of a spark that might spread around the country."

Watch the full video HERE.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Bernie Sanders Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sanders Response to Clinton's Speech on Jobs

Saving Our Democracy

Vermont Senate Votes to Overturn Citizens United

Why Do Republicans Hate Social Security?

I Support Hillary Clinton. So Should Everyone Who Voted for Me.

Saving American Democracy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 