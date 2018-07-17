At the Trumputin Mob Summit, Fredo Kisses Much More Than Don Corleone's Ring

From Reader Supported News



Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

(Image by flickr.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The Manchurian Money-Launderer has just kissed every inch of his mafia don's anatomy.

The Donald has been washing Russia's mob cash since the 1980s. The constant stream of ruble injections has funded his many bankruptcies.

In 2016, GOP election thieves like Kris Kobach, Jon Husted, Scott Walker, Rick Snyder, Rick Scott (state secretaries of Kansas and Ohio, governors of Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida) and so many more turned Trump's 3-million-vote loss to Hillary Clinton into a victory for the Russian mob and America's corporate 0.01%. They're set to do it again in 2018 and 2020.

- Advertisement -

The brutal, ruthless Putin is orders of magnitude more savvy and capable than the orange American. Globally, he is the mob boss Don Corleone, lording it over his addled son Fredo.

Amidst Trump's Helsinki rant storm against US intelligence, Putin admitted he favored Trump in the 2016 election.

In light of Trump's invitation to hack the Democrats, Putin magnanimously hinted he might allow American legal representatives to listen in while his KGB consiglieres "question" operatives indicted by Robert Mueller for doing what Trump asked them to do.

- Advertisement -

Trump's Helsinki treason raises two questions: Will it wobble his base? Will the brain-dead Corporate Democrats get out of the way?

Nationwide, Trump continues to maintain poll support between 35% and 45%.

But at the top, the right-wing response borders on the astonishing. The spectacle of an American president trashing US intelligence agencies in the presence of a foreign dictator was too much for many of even the most loyal.

Former far-right Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, now a radio shock jock, said: "Trump was a traitor to this country today." Donald "made it clear" he favors Russia over the US. "What you saw was 'collusion' on the world stage."

Trump was guilty of "high crimes & misdemeanors," tweeted former CIA chief John O. Brennan in a call to "Republican Patriots." Donald's remarks were "imbecilic" and "nothing short of treasonous."

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich called Trump's performance "the most serious mistake of his presidency."

- Advertisement -

Arizona Republican John McCain added: "No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant. Today's press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."

Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse said every senator "should be disgusted by what happened in Helsinki today."

Next Page 1 | 2