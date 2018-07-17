 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

At the Trumputin Mob Summit, Fredo Kisses Much More Than Don Corleone's Ring

By Harvey Wasserman

From Reader Supported News

From flickr.com: Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump {MID-304193}
Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The Manchurian Money-Launderer has just kissed every inch of his mafia don's anatomy.

The Donald has been washing Russia's mob cash since the 1980s. The constant stream of ruble injections has funded his many bankruptcies.

In 2016, GOP election thieves like Kris Kobach, Jon Husted, Scott Walker, Rick Snyder, Rick Scott (state secretaries of Kansas and Ohio, governors of Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida) and so many more turned Trump's 3-million-vote loss to Hillary Clinton into a victory for the Russian mob and America's corporate 0.01%. They're set to do it again in 2018 and 2020.

The brutal, ruthless Putin is orders of magnitude more savvy and capable than the orange American. Globally, he is the mob boss Don Corleone, lording it over his addled son Fredo.

Amidst Trump's Helsinki rant storm against US intelligence, Putin admitted he favored Trump in the 2016 election.

In light of Trump's invitation to hack the Democrats, Putin magnanimously hinted he might allow American legal representatives to listen in while his KGB consiglieres "question" operatives indicted by Robert Mueller for doing what Trump asked them to do.

Trump's Helsinki treason raises two questions: Will it wobble his base? Will the brain-dead Corporate Democrats get out of the way?

Nationwide, Trump continues to maintain poll support between 35% and 45%.

But at the top, the right-wing response borders on the astonishing. The spectacle of an American president trashing US intelligence agencies in the presence of a foreign dictator was too much for many of even the most loyal.

Former far-right Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, now a radio shock jock, said: "Trump was a traitor to this country today." Donald "made it clear" he favors Russia over the US. "What you saw was 'collusion' on the world stage."

Trump was guilty of "high crimes & misdemeanors," tweeted former CIA chief John O. Brennan in a call to "Republican Patriots." Donald's remarks were "imbecilic" and "nothing short of treasonous."

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich called Trump's performance "the most serious mistake of his presidency."

Arizona Republican John McCain added: "No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant. Today's press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."

Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse said every senator "should be disgusted by what happened in Helsinki today."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.
 

Bill Johnson

Americans I speak to daily are happy with the trump summit. America should have open and normal relations to Russia. No one wants war or bad relations except treasonous Intel and MIC. Anyone who is against this summit is not wise enough to see trump is trying to prevent escalating conflict. Good for trump. Good for America.

Get past trump hate.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 9:13:51 PM

lila york

Ditto. I want to add that I have been reading Putin's speeches and watching livestream of his annual 6 hour question time from the public for over a decade. I cannot connect anything I know of him from my experience to what you wrote in this article. FDR was a member of the elite, and the industrialists expected him to tow the line in their favor. When he saw the makings of a revolution taking shape he did what he needed to do for the country and threw the bankers overboard. Putin was likewise one of the "oligarchs" , and similarly turned on them to save Russia from being shredded by US oil companies and US bankers. I was in Russia in the Yeltsin era. It was a horror show. The people starved. literally. He was elected with something like 80% of the vote because the people love him and are grateful to him and believe he will protect Russia from another invasion of predatory bankers from the West. Whatever his earlier history he is a nationalist who has done his best to restore the nation's pride on the world stage. His speeches talk of peach, cooperation and trade. never war . never war. never conguest. I remember seeing Lavrov on Charlie Rose. Rose accused Russia of planning to invade the Baltics. Lavrov laughed, and said "as far as we're concerned the Baltics can fall into the ocean." then he caught himself and said, "well of course we care. But we don't want them.". I wish you and the rest of the US media would do more research and separate the vicious propaganda Americans are fed daily from fact. The facts are out there.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 9:55:43 PM

