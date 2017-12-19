- Advertisement -



ASPARTAME is being renamed AMINOSWEET, Why? Dangerous artificial sweetener ASPARTAME is being renamed AMINOSWEET by it's manufacturers AJINOMOTO. I ask you in all seriousness, .What reason could Ajinomoto possibly have to rename ASPARTAME...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: NowisEvollovetion) Permission Details DMCA



ASPARTAME is being renamed AMINOSWEET by its manufacturers AJINOMOTO. I ask you in all seriousness, What reason could Ajinomoto possibly have to rename ASPARTAME?

Extracted from Sylvia Booth Hubbard's excellent article in NewsMax on Monday 12/18, one of the largest circulating newspapers in New York City with more than 1 million circulation:

- Advertisement -

"Media reports of President Donald Trump's love of fast food, Diet Cokes, and extra desserts have dogged him since the primaries -- a questionable diet he does little to deny. A recent New York Times article stated he drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day. Is Trump's Diet Coke habit a real danger to his health? And if so, what business is it of ours? This incisive journalist inquired of the right person, Neurosurgeon Dr. Russell Blaylock, former professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Mississippi Medical School, and this was his unequivocal answer, summarized:

"Yes, drinking Diet Coke, especially in the large amounts reported, is a definite danger to his health. And since he's our president, his health is our business, too. If I were President Trump's physician, I'd advise him to do whatever it takes to ditch diet drinks."

Why the concern? First of all, numerous studies show that aspartame, the artificial sweetener used in Diet Coke, harms the brain, and since Trump is an older American, the damaging effects are more pronounced.

- Advertisement -

"The evidence of the damage they do is profound, and if he doesn't get off this stuff, he's going to end up demented," says Blaylock. "I've seen people who had to be institutionalized with dementia because they drank large amounts of aspartame."

In addition to causing neurological problems, aspartame also increases the risk of cancer.

"Two big cancers -- lymphoma and leukemia -- are the two most associated with diet drinks, but another big danger is pancreatic cancer," he says. Pancreatic cancer is exploding because people are drinking tons of these drinks.

They don't just drink one a day; they are swilling massive amounts of it. President Trump can break this addiction. All he needs is to be convinced that he's killing himself, and that his habit may ruin his mind.

"I've gotten a number of people off aspartame, and they were amazed at how their brain power improved, and how much more clearly they could think."

Numerous studies have found that diet drinks increase the odds of many conditions, especially those associated with aging, in addition to dementia and cancer. They include obesity, diabetes, stroke, insomnia, cardiovascular disease, and weak bones.

- Advertisement -

>>>

There has been massive media coverage on this, with an occasional dip into a conversation with a physician who talks about how it really doesn't help you lose weight. This article is really a kind of foray into what is wrong with American Journalism, and why does it almost always fail to educate consumers enough to provide a rudimentary base of information to protect themselves medically. That is because most journalists are subconsciously conditioned not to rock the boat, except in acceptable minor ways. Of course, there are many many exceptions to what I just wrote, but overall, the echelons of journalists are much like the lower levels of the US State Department: they are there to serve the needs of corporate America. How many journalists these days are true "muckrakers"? We see plenty at OpEdNews, and here and there elsewhere, but virtually never in the newspapers of small and medium sized towns in the America.

For example, the Washington Post's story (the question belies the wimpiness of this story, but all in all, it is a kind of breakthrough):

Trump reportedly drinks 12 cans of Diet Coke each day. Is that healthy?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4