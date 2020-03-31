 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Aspartame Inflames Coronavirus And Is Clearly Implicated In Pulmonary Distress

[This is an important comprehensive statement by my friend Dr. Betty Martini, the driving force behind efforts to reform the FDA enough to rescind its approval for this egregious neurotoxic carcinogen. Her article includes her own personal medical experience, case histories by Dr. H.J. Roberts, discussions of biochemistry and neurotoxicology, and other aspects. It is focused on the fact that coronavirus hits those with weakened immune systems, and nothing weakens immune systems quite as much as aspartame, the artificial sweetener, because is metabolized as formaldehyde, among other toxins. from Stephen Fox]

By Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum., Founder, Mission Possible International

3-30-20

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several corona viruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered corona virus causes corona virus disease COVID-19.

What if you are using aspartame? It has many names from NutraSweet and 951 to Neotame, Advantame, Benevia, Canderel, AminoSweet, Spoonful, etc. By law, it requires a PKU warning for those who cannot metabolize phenylalanine which is 50% of the molecule. So, if you see "contains phenylalanine" and warnings that phenylketonurics must not use it, it's a dead giveaway it probably has aspartame in it.

Aspartame is an excitoneurotoxic, carcinogenic, genetically-engineered drug, an adjuvant and teratogen. As neurosurgeon Dr. Russell Blaylock once said in a lecture: "Understand the reactions are not allergic but toxic like arsenic and cyanide." It damages the mitochondria, the power house of the cell and interacts with drugs and vaccines.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. Around 1 out of every 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing..

So, the LAST thing someone with the virus needs to be consuming is a product that causes shortness of breath. It is my personal opinion it may not only make the virus worse but people on aspartame who become infected with this coronavirus may not make it. I've seen many cases that appeared to be aspartame cases...and the patient died of the virus. Or, WITH the virus and not because of it.

World expert H. J. Roberts, M.D. has passed on but left a treasury of medical documents. Here is his information on shortness of breath from the medical text, "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic", 1000 pages of diseases and horrors, page 404 through 406:

SHORTNESS OF BREATH

"The frequency of "shortness of breath" (dyspnea) in patients consuming aspartame who did not have underlying heart or lung disorders was surprising. Specifically, 110 (9 percent) experienced this symptom. It predictably abated when they avoided aspartame products. For example, a 72 year old woman reported, "My chest felt like it was stuffed," after using ATS for two weeks. She "felt almost back to normal" within several days after stopping this product.

Several observations are noteworthy.

"Several aspartame reactors described the prompt onset of choking and shortness of breath after chewing aspartame gum ("choker gum"). This was mistaken for a "seizure" in one instance.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

