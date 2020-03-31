Aspartame Inflames Coronavirus And Is Clearly Implicated In Pulmonary Distress

[This is an important comprehensive statement by my friend Dr. Betty Martini, the driving force behind efforts to reform the FDA enough to rescind its approval for this egregious neurotoxic carcinogen. Her article includes her own personal medical experience, case histories by Dr. H.J. Roberts, discussions of biochemistry and neurotoxicology, and other aspects. It is focused on the fact that coronavirus hits those with weakened immune systems, and nothing weakens immune systems quite as much as aspartame, the artificial sweetener, because is metabolized as formaldehyde, among other toxins. from Stephen Fox]

By Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum., Founder, Mission Possible International

3-30-20

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several corona viruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered corona virus causes corona virus disease COVID-19.



What if you are using aspartame? It has many names from NutraSweet and 951 to Neotame, Advantame, Benevia, Canderel, AminoSweet, Spoonful, etc. By law, it requires a PKU warning for those who cannot metabolize phenylalanine which is 50% of the molecule. So, if you see "contains phenylalanine" and warnings that phenylketonurics must not use it, it's a dead giveaway it probably has aspartame in it.





