 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Arrival of more Indian soldiers in Kashmir triggers fears

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Arrival of a large number of Indian paramilitary soldiers into the Indian-administered Kashmir during the past week has fueled speculations and fears in the region still reeling from the aftermath of Aug. 5, 2019 decision, when India scrapped its autonomy, the Anadolu News Agency reported Monday.

On the main highway that connects Kashmir with India, long convoys of buses carrying paramilitary soldiers and trucks carrying supplies have been streaming into the disputed valley for the past several days.

Press Trust of India has quoted officials as saying that over 280 companies of security forces are in the process of being deployed in the Kashmir valley.

The security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the valley, the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) the PTI said.

However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops) late in the evening, the PTI said, adding: All major entry and exit points of the capital Srinagar have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police.

Local residents have started panic-buying essentials as they are linking the deployment of forces to apprehension of deterioration in the law-and-order situation.

Speculations fueled by the fresh arrivals range from the further division of the region to the escalation of border tensions between India and China in Ladakh, the Anadolu said.

On Aug. 5, 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided and downgraded into two centrally-ruled territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Viral social-media messages talk of a number of possible ways Jammu and Kashmir could be divided into a Muslim-majority Kashmir and Hindu-majority Jammu and their administrative status thereof.

Abhiram Pankaj, the Srinagar-based spokesman of the Central Reserve Police Force, India's largest paramilitary force that controls the streets in Kashmir, told Anadolu Agency that the reinforcements are meant for strengthening security for the upcoming pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in southern Kashmir.

"Only a small number of the forces who had returned to other states after 2019 has arrived in Kashmir. The local administration only wants to be ready for yatra (pilgrimage) if it happens this year," he said.

The 42-day pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on June 23. Last year, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But officials are yet to make a final decision on this year's yatra. In 2019, the Indian government had cited the threat to the pilgrims as the reason for canceling it midway, while sending in more soldiers to control the backlash.

Kashmir is administered by India and Pakistan in parts. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- with two of them over Kashmir.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 