Answer to the 5 Rules of War followed brief reflection

Military necessity.

(Do not assume my complicity.)

Humanity.

(What morality reserves your sanity?)

Proportionality.

(Grotesque contortion of reality.)

Distinction.

(Cold-blooded extinction.)

Honor.

(How innocent the goner?)

My original intention was to write a much more serious, thoughtful but scathing "answer" to the Rules of War, but I burned a lot of my octane for this project in poring over the edits and addendums of these rules. It's not so much that the basic thinking behind the rules has changed but the language has -- certainly not the rightness or wrongness of fighting wars. That is not up for revision. It's all still deep inside the box of the warrior mentality, which is completely unfathomable to me. Anyway, I had so little energy left after studying this work-in-progress, which now includes fighting in space, that I decided something is better than nothing, just to be on record for how I feel, which borders on nauseated.