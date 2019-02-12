 
 
Another Blistering Rational Rebuttal of Trump's Wall Against Mexico From New Mexico's US Senator Heinrich

By Stephen Fox

February 12, 2019

From US Senator Heinrich of New Mexico:

As President Trump travels down to our border to spread more fear and division, I wanted to let you know about what I am doing to advance responsible policies. We need to make smart investments to keep our nation safe and secure and to ensure our border communities in New Mexico prosper from their unique bi-national culture and economy. I hope you can take a moment to read and share an article from the Albuquerque Journal about legislation I introduced last week alongside Senator Tom Udall.

While the president threatens yet another shutdown if his demands for a border wall aren't met, I believe we should seek common ground on pragmatic, responsible solutions to real challenges and opportunities in our border region. That includes providing more medical resources to improve health and safety in all remote areas of the southern border, improving infrastructure and increasing capacity at ports of entry like Santa Teresa to grow our economy and create new jobs, and investing in smart border security like new technologies in remote and isolated areas of our border.

Instead of building wasteful and ineffective walls, we should make smart investments that address our southern border communities' real needs.

Sincerely,

MARTIN HEINRICH
United States Senator

NM senators offer border security plans

BY STEVE KNIGHT / JOURNAL STAFF WRITER / ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL

Thursday, February 7th, 2019

In an effort to prevent another lapse in federal funding, U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall on Thursday introduced three proposals aimed at addressing needs in remote areas of the southern border region and bolstering economic development in border communities.

One bill would provide Border Patrol agents with increased medical training and EMT certification, as well as deliver enhanced language interpretation services and voice access to physicians or health care providers at all Customs and Border Protection remote stations and southern land-based ports of entry.

A second proposal would increase commercial hours of operation at some of the nation's busiest southern land ports of entry and direct CBP to conduct a study of designated port of entry locations to identify improvements to redesign, modernize and improve efficiency.

The third piece of proposed legislation would make investments in technology and equipment in rural and remote border areas, such as New Mexico's Bootheel. The bill also includes a new pilot program designed to address Border Patrol personnel retention.

"Instead of wasting billions of dollars on a border wall that New Mexicans don't want or need, we should make smart, responsible investments," Heinrich said in a statement. "I am proud to introduce pragmatic proposals that address the gaps in the border security debate and reflect the realities of our border communities."

A "massive, wasteful wall" along the entire southern border, Udall said in a statement, is not a realistic or effective approach to keeping people safe or keeping the nation secure.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Stephen Fox
 

Stephen Fox

Both Senators Udall and Heinrich are offering credible opposition to Trump's plans for a wall against Mexico, even from El Paso's GOP Mayor.

Click to:

copyhttps://apnews.com/a28aaa503d684b86b492b1dec58f78f2

El Paso bristles at Trump's claim that wall made city safe

.apnews.com/a28aaa503d684b86b492b1dec58f78f2

People walking over the Paso del Norte Bridge linking this West Texas border city to Mexico can watch President Donald Trump's border wall getting bigger in real time.

Workers in fluorescent smocks can be seen digging trenches, pouring concrete and erecting rust-colored slabs of 18-foot-high metal to replace layers of barbed wire-topped fencing along the mud-colored Rio Grande, which is usually little more than a trickle.

Most of the more than 70,000 people who legally cross four city bridges daily to shop, go to school and work pay the construction in the heart of downtown no mind. But on a recent weekday, one man stopped and pointed, saying simply "Trump."

See also:

El Paso's Republican mayor slams Trump on Mexico

click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 4:55:54 PM

