Anomalies Aboundf in GA6 Runoff

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/2/17

Eleciton Hack
(Image by WRBL Columbus Ga)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In the recently completed GA6 runoff race last week anomalies abound, the likes of which national election-integrity activists have never seen. In the runoff Karen Handel was declared the winner over Jon Ossoff on Georgia's unverifiable voting equipment by a 51.78% to 48.22% margin. But verifiable voting statistics cry foul. For example:

  • Ossoff won 28,146 verifiable mail-in ballots by a 64%-36% margin

  • Ossoff won the 596 verifiable provisional ballots by a 70-30% margin

  • Ossoff won early voting 51%-49% despite getting 10% less votes than on April 18 when he ran against 17 opponents

  • Ossoff got a lower percentage of votes on June 20th in Fulton and Dekalb than he did when he ran against 17 opponents on April 18th

  • 40 precincts have 60-point total swings between mail-in and Election Day vote (eg: Ossoff mail-in 65-35%, Handel Election Day 65-35%)

In the average of over 200 precincts Ossoff won 60% of the verifiable mail-in but Handel won 60% of the Election Day vote. Only 10 precincts showed Handel winning the verifiable mail-in vote.

There is no rational explanation for the reported election-day results. Or for that matter even the Ossoff early voting percentage decreases when compared to his performance against 17 opponents on April 18th. No significant event occurred in the last week of the campaign. Ossoff would have had to be charged with a crime for his vote percentage to decrease as much as it did. The Ossoff campaign also had a massive, growing canvassing operation funded by out-of-state resources right up until election day. The only explanation seems to be that unverifiable voting defeated unlimited resources!

(Article changed on July 2, 2017 at 23:59)

 

Garland Favorito is the co-founder of VoterGA, which was established to restore the integrity of Georgia elections after the state implemented unverifibale voting statewide. He is also the author of Our Nation Betrayed, which, in its second (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

