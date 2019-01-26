

Climate Change

(Image by garlandcannon)



Announcing

Our Web of Inconvenient Truths:

The Internet, Energy Use, Toxic Waste and Climate Change

Rudolf Steiner Books will publish my new book on April 7, 2019.

Here's a brochure about the book.

Seven UN agencies have just released A New Circular Vision for Electronics: Time for a Global Reboot. The report explains that we now have more Internet-connected devices than people. Globally, we're now accumulating over 50 million tons of e-waste annually; and without regulation, this number could nearly triple by 2050. The report's authors recommend "rewarding" collection systems for unusable electronics; consumer awareness; and for consumers to purchase service from producers to retain ownership of devices. Indeed, there's plenty of opportunity in this waste (one ton of e-waste has 100 times more gold than one ton of gold ore). While this UN report focuses on devices' end-of-usable-life waste, it neglects the waste, energy and water embodied in every device during manufacturing. Embodied waste makes up the vast majority of e-waste generated. Our Web of Inconvenient Truths reports extensively on embodied waste. Also, let me recommend Dr. Josh Lepawsky's 2017 book, Reassembling Rubbish: Worlding Electronic Waste (MIT Press).

A flyer for people concerned about 21st-century telecommunications--and 5G

Developed by www.whatis5G.info's Kate Kheel and me, this flyer can be used to inform your congressional representative about newly introduced House resolutions. One would prohibit telecom corporations from being liable for injury caused by radio-frequency radiation. The other would prevent the FCC's acceleration of wired broadband deployment (which removes local authority over telecom facilities) from having any force or effect.

http://www.electronicsilentspring.com/5g-flyer/

Posted by Katie Singer