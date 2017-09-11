Power of Story
America's Willful Negligence Concerning the 9/11 Attacks

Treason WTC
(Image by Political Film Blog)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Joe Giambrone
September 11, 2017

Since December 2002, at the latest, it became glaringly obvious that certain individuals in the US government had lied about how the 9/11 attacks had come to be. When the Bush administration censored the official congressional investigation, the "Joint Inquiry" into the attacks, notably the 28-page section on foreign state funding to the named hijackers, its legitimacy crumbled.

With that first 9/11 investigation redacted and numerous questions outstanding, the attack victims' families pressed for a second investigation, later to be known as the "9/11 Commission." Key findings of this Commission were false--or falsified-- as those now released "28 pages" show.

The public evidence against the Saudis is partial and wasn't followed-up on, indicating internal pressures both before and after the attacks.

"One reason for the limited understanding is that it was only after September 11 that the U.S. Government began to aggressively investigate this issue. Prior to September 11th, the FBI apparently did not focus investigative resources on [REDACTED] Saudi nationals in the United States due to Saudi Arabia's status as an American 'ally.'"
-Joint Inquiry into Intelligence Community Activities Before and After the Terrorist Attacks of September 11th, 2001, p.415

Senator Bob Graham, its primary author, has complained vociferously in the years since. The BBC revealed a White House document telling US law enforcement to avoid investigating the Saudis , soon after the Bush administration seized power in January, 2001.

"After the elections, the agencies were told to 'back off' investigating the Bin Ladens and Saudi royals, and that angered agents."

-Greg Palast, BBC Newsnight, November 6, 2001

The evidence of government malfeasance around the 9/11 attacks is not theoretical. The Joint Inquiry implicates Saudi agents who aided several of the named hijackers inside the US. They are Omar al Bayoumi, Osama Bassnan, Shaykh al-Thumairy, Saleh al-Hussayen, and Abdullah bin Laden, the brother of Osama! Prince Bandar bin Sultan, "Bandar Bush," is also named throughout the report and supplied money to those named individuals. Further redactions plague the current version of the Joint Inquiry report, which could potentially implicate others.

They all walked free, while 2,996 civilians perished in the attacks and another 6,000 were wounded. Over 4,000 first responders have contracted cancer since, due to the toxic environment of the aftermath.

The 28 pages are a starting point, not the end. In 2005 (three years later), the CIA Inspector General, under pressure, released another damning report :

"[Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Midhar] were among the hijackers of 9/11, were known by the [CIA] in early January 2000 to have traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to participate in a meeting of suspected terrorists... In January 2000, CTC officers received information that one of these suspected terrorists had a US visa; in March 2000, these officers had information that the other had flown from Bangcock to Los Angeles. In the period January through Mrach 2000, some 50 to 60 individuals read one or more of six Agency cables containing travel information related to these terrorists. (emphasis added)"

-CIA Office of Inspector General Report, 2005, page xiii/xiv

The controversy concerns what the CIA prefers to call "information sharing" (with FBI), but the Counterterrorism Advisor to the White House, Richard Clarke , has described this as CIA deliberately hiding vital information from his office and from the FBI.

"Unless someone intervened to stop the normal automatic distribution, I would automatically get it" There was not a lack of information sharing. They told us everything -- except this. (emphasis added)"
-Richard Clarke, Terror "Czar," 1992-2003

Clarke was the highest counterterrorism official in America on 9/11. When he accused George Tenet of hiding the terrorists from him and his staff the corporate media went silent, rather than investigating these leads. The CIA denied everything and still clings to its mistakes-were-made story. The CIA's official "incompetence" story has all the key incompetents promoted rather than fired.

Several FBI agents desperate to prevent 9/11 also had direct dealings with CIA operatives . An FBI liason to the CIA's Counter-Terrorism Center (CTC), Doug Miller, drafted a memo to alert the FBI about Hazmi and Midhar coming to America, but a CIA superior blocked that cable from ever being sent.

"You follow terrorists halfway around the God damned globe. You find out they have visas on their passport, and you don't tell the FBI?"
-FBI Agent Mark Rossini

Beyond the CIA's obstruction of justice and arguably aiding and abetting terrorists--which would be Treason--the NSA also prevented its surveillance of Al Qaeda phone calls from ever reaching the US FBI agents on the case.

"Between 2000 and 2001, as many as twenty calls were made between Hazmi and Midhar and a known Al Qaeda number in Yemen. The NSA never distributed this information to the FBI."

-Author Lawrence Wright, The New Yorker

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

http://politicalfilm.wordpress.com/
Joe Giambrone is an American author, freelance writer and filmmaker. Non-fiction works appear at International Policy Digest, WhoWhatWhy, Foreign Policy Journal, Counterpunch, Globalresearch, , OpedNews, High Times and other online outlets. His science fiction thriller Transfixion and his Hollywood satire (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Joe Giambrone

Reserved for additional sources and clarifications.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 5:30:45 PM

larry payne

Why is it that most writers choose to point the finger at the Saudis and ignore all the evidence which points to Israel being an accomplice in the 9/11 attacks? Giambrone did mention PNAC but he fails to point out that most members of PNAC who were wishing for a "New Pearl Harbor" were Zionist Neocons. These Neocons wanted to overthrow the leaders of at least 7 countries in the Middle East. Israel's worst enemies, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Iran are on that list. General Wesley Clark was very upset about this in a 2007 speech: .youtube.com/watch?v=6oJUnG3Z6WI

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 7:15:54 PM

Lance Ciepiela

9/11-#WilfulNegligence. Surely Bush, Cheney and Rumsfeld, should have stood trial "for standing down-no defensive action taken during the 9/11 attacks".

MEMO to Congress presented to John Conyers - #PrimaFacie evidence ("summarized in terms of six questions") that Bush, Cheney and Rumsfeld committed treason on 9/11. #ExecutiveSummary #PrimaryInsideExplosives.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 7:58:26 PM

Devil's Advocate

I have to object (as I have repeatedly) to the constant reiteration of "The Hijackers", when there's no proof of such. And it doesn't matter whether someone is saying these "hijackers" were Arab, Israeli, American, or whatever - the continual insistence on there being "hijackers" only serves as a distraction from truth.

People need to ask themselves, can a normal commercial passenger jet penetrate a building in the manner we're supposed to believe was witnessed, let alone penetrate a building in any manner!?

Anyone with a functioning brain cell can see that no passenger jet could have done that. Therefore, by the normal process of inference, whatever impacted the WTC had little to do with commercial flights.

Without the planes these "hijackers" were supposed to have hijacked, what role would such "hijackers" have played??

People need to just stop trying to provide a "parallel alternative narrative", wipe the board clean, and start over, looking at what did and didn't actually happen, if they're ever going to give themselves a chance to figure out the real story.

Stop analyzing things that simply cannot have happened, and put what you can prove into perspective.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 8:21:29 PM

David William Pear

Joe,

Over the years I have read many of the same sources you provide. Years ago Retired Senator Bob Graham stated flat out that the Saudi Arabian government was a co-conspirator.

What is not so clear is who were the other conspirators? Those answers have been less forthcoming. We need to know and so far only have circumstantial motive, means and opportunity.

With a proper investigation, circumstantial evidence is enough to convict. Some forensics and witnesses would cinch the verdict.

P.S. It would help if people would stop the weird conspiracy theories such as ray guns and aliens. Humans and conventional technology did it, with very conventional means.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 8:25:49 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

I agree, in that, it would be helpful to be able to separate "constructive" theories from the "nonconstructive". But you need to be careful with that methodology as well. That's why I say it's better to simply discard the impossible, and take was possible into perspective.

If you look at the way the WTC was destroyed, it's hard to simply assume that "conventional" tech was used. What is obvious, though, is that whatever was used had to be in the hands of your military. No struggling "terrorist group" would have had such weapons at their disposal.

When you examine the "explanations" of many of your "officials", and their very "deliveries", you can see very plainly they're lying, and quite unconcerned with what anyone thinks of that. Another sign the conspirators have always been among you.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 8:42:06 PM

Daniel Geery

I've been meaning to post this potentially major interview for some time but haven't gotten to it.

Former NIST Employee Speaks Out On World Trade Centre Towers Collapse Investigation click here

Internally consistent, consistent with the untold volumes I've read on 9/11, and a most coherent and articulate "insider."

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 8:39:09 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
I saw that back in April, and I think it's a good one. I'm a little disappointed it has only accumulated a little over a quarter-million views since March.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 9:38:20 PM

