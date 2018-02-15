From Alternet

- Advertisement -

Democrats in Congress have issued what may be their most alarming report ever about the vulnerability of America's voting machinery to sophisticated adversaries and the limited abilities of government at every level to stop Election Day chaos.



The "Congressional Task Force on Election Security Report," from the party's foremost experts on cyber threats in the House, gives new details on Russian hacking of the 2016 election and how the response across many layers of government was often poorly coordinated and marginally ineffective.

For example, as the 2016 presidential election came to a close, the Department of Homeland Security wanted to help states and counties by probing their computer systems to identify hacking vulnerabilities. But it noted that states and localities that sought help had to wait for weeks in October -- a timeline out of sync with early November's Election Day. (The report said DHS is now trying to do better.)





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The report covers a lot of ground, starting with what Russia did in 2016 that was different from its past efforts to seed and spread political propaganda in the U.S.



It began by citing the outlines of what most people already know; that Russian agents posted "more than 1,000 YouTube videos, 130,000 tweets, and 80,000 Facebook posts. The latter were viewed by approximately 126 million people on Facebook platforms alone." But the report quickly narrowed its focus to cyber probing of voting systems, starting with state voter registration databases.



"The 2016 election has shown us that these systems are vulnerable to attack," the report said. "The Department of Homeland Security found that Russian hackers targeted these [registration] systems in 21 states. In Illinois, Russian hackers successfully breached the databases and attempted, but failed, to alter and delete voting records. In Arizona, hackers were able to successfully install malware on a county election official's computer. That gave the hackers access to the official's credentials which could have then been used to get into the county's voter registration database. In addition, hackers targeted at least one election vendor with the hope of ultimately obtaining access into voter registration databases."



The report described the kind of havoc that could have ensued had the Russians -- or anyone else -- scrambled voter data in those systems.



"The most significant threat posed by vulnerable voter registration databases is that an attacker could alter, delete, or add voter registration records which would then cause profound chaos on Election Day and potentially change the results of the election," it said. "There is no federal law that governs what steps election vendors must take to safeguard their systems from attack. Instead, any obligations that vendors are subject to stem from the terms of their contracts with states and localities."





- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3