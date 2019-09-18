Aggressive Days Ahead

Dear Friends,

I had written my last newsletter/prediction just a few days ago. I had also given a forewarning about the dangerous planetary configuration happening in this year.

Some of my past predictions have already started happening. But there is more to come. As on September 28th 2019, we will have Venus, Mercury, Mars, Sun and Moon all together in the zodiac sign of Virgo. All these planets will be under a severe evil influence of Saturn which is in Sagittarius with Ketu.

Then again, On December 25th 2019, we will have Jupiter, Saturn, Sun, Venus, Mercury and Ketu all together in the Zodiac sign of Sagittarius. These kinds of planetary conjunctions can cause huge energy shifts and cosmic clashes. The earth's axis could shift and the Earth's magnetic field would be deflected or there will be a change in the magnetic pattern. This will surely affect planet Earth!

These planetary conjunctions indicate a bad time ahead. Multiple reactions will happen.

1. The world economy will be affected. Many companies will have to shut down because of lack of demands. Many will lose jobs. The automobile and travel and transport industry will be hit hard. Some consumer industries will be affected.

2. Some well know or famous celebrity or politician will pass away.

3. Some politician will be caught and exposed in a financial scam.

4. There will be some water borne disease which will affect many people, specially children. There will also be lots of flooding and water everywhere due to heavy rains, storms and rivers overflowing.

5. Enemies will sneak in through water and try to cause mass destruction in many places, including India. The North and the Southwest coasts will be most vulnerable.

6. There will be destruction and trouble in many parts of the world. People will be agitated and frustrated. I see at least 5 or 6 countries at risk of war. These countries may have some symbol or flags that have a star, crescent moon, triangle, waves of color like water flowing, the red color, green color. There will be country with water on 3 sides that will be involved in war. Countries with names starting with P like Palestine, D like Damascus, Delhi etc, the names sounding of J, like Jerusalem, H like Hezbollah, Ch like China, names sounding from K like Kashmir, and Muslim countries. There will be war on air and on water. And most of these countries will be nuclear powered countries. These situations could go on till April 2020.

7. Oil will become difficult to obtain and some river routes may be closed due to war like situations. All problems with liquids. Rain, floods, water and oil.

8. Jan 9th, 10th and until Jan 25th is a very dangerous time for India.

These planetary combinations could bring major storms, Tsunamis, earthquakes, terrorist attacks, major disasters, some crashes of modes of transportation and last but not the least, a situation of a war. These aspects also indicate a crash of the financial and economic situations of many countries. Many places on earth may experience some disaster or the other. There will be some new inexplicable diseases which could originate from water and could become an allergy which will affect many people. It may affect the blood stream, lungs heart and kidneys. Whenever these powerful planets come in such combinations, the magnetic effects starts before the actual dates and sometimes occur at later dates.

But I warn everyone to be very careful at and around these days.

