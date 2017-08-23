Power of Story
Afghanistan: More Havoc

By Muhammad Irfan
The bloodbath that took foothold in Afghanistan 16 years back is likely to witness an upsurge once more. This unending war has actually exposed many flaws in both decisions making as well as policy making aptitudes of US administration. Presently, the President Donald Trump has avowed to focus new energies on the crippling war in Afghanistan with a broad-based strategy.

Therefore, this article is to assess the situation and foretell more havoc in wake of the decision, made by Trumps administration for sake of digging the deep grounds for winning a war in Afghanistan.

Actually, the stakes that coerce a state actor to reach at the extreme extent whatsoever are determinants that disturb even a war-losing party and push it forward to devise the likely alternatives.

At the spam the world is breathing, these are the stakes and interests which have put both USA and Pakistan on the opposing paths particularly in Afghanistan. let us assume, if the complete control of Afghanistan even in its peripheral regions, the digging up a pro-US regime, the ensured global culture in Afghan masses, the died-down resistance in Afghanistan and the horizontally expanded influence of India are not the US stakes then the rhetoric behind the waged war of Afghanistan in 2001 seems moribund.

Certainly, these are the core objectives that US administration dreamed to ensure in Afghan land. However, the accomplishment of the said agendas is far from reality. That is why the new commencement of the new US plan seems very relevant to the extreme extent of the policy pursuit for winning the war in Afghanistan. Out of the said agendas, the Indian presence and ensured influence in Afghanistan is contrary to Pakistani national calculations.

That is why the alternative options in the global community have remained Islamabad's top priority in the recent times. Logically, this is the prime factor which derails the fraternal milieu in US-Pak friendly relations. Nonetheless, it would be more lucid to maintain it as the fork of animosity on one hand and the paramount facet that has built up the two parties as the opposing stakeholders on the other. This opposing pursuit and friction seems widening in the ongoing state of affairs.

Under such circumstances, the announcement made by Trump to concentrate new energies in Afghanistan for winning war would triplicate the miseries.

The respective estrangement in the two parties' pathways will increase the loss in the data given by a CNN report which denotes that since 2001, 2400 US soldiers have been beheaded. 12oo civilian contractors have been killed. 28, 000 soldiers have been injured. 815 billion USD have been paid as the war cost.

Definitely, the grave consequences of the war have been experienced in Pakistan where soft and hard features of national potential have been at stake. Presently, the said announcement is the aperture of a new era of bloodbath which is not conducive for the rest, peace and tranquility of the regional and international players as well.

To wind up, only those options are needed to be viable that do not tempt bloody struggle among the stakeholders in Afghanistan.

Muhammad Irfan has authored books; (1) The Global Peace and (2) Fighting A Menace. He is an internationally recognized scholar. He has presented his papers in national and international conferences. He is also a freelance journalist
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Muhammad Irfan

Author 89107

(Member since Jul 24, 2013), 1 fan, 53 articles, 34 comments


rhetoric

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 23, 2017 at 4:41:59 PM

