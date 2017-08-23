The bloodbath
that took foothold in Afghanistan 16
years back is likely to witness an upsurge once more. This unending war has
actually exposed many flaws in both decisions making as well as policy making
aptitudes of US administration. Presently, the President Donald Trump has
avowed to focus new energies on the crippling war in Afghanistan with
a broad-based strategy.
Therefore, this
article is to assess the situation and foretell more havoc in wake of the
decision, made by Trumps administration for sake of digging the deep grounds
for winning a war in Afghanistan.
Actually, the
stakes that coerce a state actor to reach at the extreme extent whatsoever are
determinants that disturb even a war-losing party and push it forward to devise
the likely alternatives.
At the spam the
world is breathing, these are the stakes and interests which have put
both USA and Pakistan on the opposing paths particularly
in Afghanistan.
let us assume, if the complete control of Afghanistan even in its peripheral
regions, the digging up a pro-US regime, the ensured global culture in Afghan
masses, the died-down resistance in Afghanistan and the horizontally expanded
influence of India are not the US stakes then the rhetoric behind the waged war
of Afghanistan in 2001 seems moribund.
Certainly, these
are the core objectives that US administration dreamed to
ensure in Afghan land. However, the accomplishment of the said agendas is far
from reality. That is why the new commencement of the new US plan seems very relevant to the extreme
extent of the policy pursuit for winning the war in Afghanistan. Out of the said
agendas, the Indian presence and ensured influence in Afghanistan is
contrary to Pakistani national calculations.
That is why the
alternative options in the global community have remained Islamabad's top priority in the recent times.
Logically, this is the prime factor which derails the fraternal milieu in
US-Pak friendly relations. Nonetheless, it would be more lucid to maintain it
as the fork of animosity on one hand and the paramount facet that has built up
the two parties as the opposing stakeholders on the other. This opposing
pursuit and friction seems widening in the ongoing state of affairs.
Under such
circumstances, the announcement made by Trump to concentrate new energies
in Afghanistan for
winning war would triplicate the miseries.
The respective estrangement in the
two parties' pathways will increase the loss in the data given by a CNN report
which denotes that since 2001, 2400 US soldiers have been beheaded. 12oo
civilian contractors have been killed. 28, 000 soldiers have been injured. 815
billion USD have been paid as the war cost.
Definitely, the grave consequences of
the war have been experienced in Pakistan where soft and hard
features of national potential have been at stake. Presently, the said
announcement is the aperture of a new era of bloodbath which is not conducive
for the rest, peace and tranquility of the regional and international players
as well.
To wind up, only those options are
needed to be viable that do not tempt bloody struggle among the stakeholders in
Afghanistan.
