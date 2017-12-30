Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Addiction and Methadone

By       Message Blake Sanders       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 510388

From flickr.com: Addiction {MID-219110}
Addiction
(Image by Kazarelth)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Methadone treatment can be highly effective and is most commonly suggested by doctors to help patients with heroin or other narcotics addictions. Methadone itself is a narcotic, which simulates the effects of heroin or other drugs without giving the user the same "sensations" or "high" that they're used to.

Methadone treatment can be crudely compared to a nicotine patch, with a similar goal to ween one off tobacco, or in the case of methadone, heroin. Methadone, however, comes with a much bigger stigma than something like a nicotine patch. The simplest explanation for methadone treatment is that it's a drug being used in place of another drug, and that makes some people think it's not the best solution, but many doctors believe that methadone is the best way to treat heroin addictions, when administered properly.

Pros and Cons of Methadone Treatment

Methadone came about in the late 1930's so it has been around for quite some time. It was invented for the same reason it's used today, as a way to treat dependence. While the laymen description of methadone is a drug being put in place of another, it's a little more complex than that. One of the reasons I see nothing wrong with proper methadone rehab is that each case is treated separately.

- Advertisement -

One of the factors that goes into deciding methadone dosage is how much heroin an individual has used. This prevents any more damage being inflicted on the body while still imitating the same effects as the narcotics being substituted before. The risk still exists, as it is very possible to become addicted and overdose on methadone. I still believe that the benefits outweigh the risks by far.

The cons for methadone treatment are pretty much directed to the side effects. If one is not taking care of oneself during treatment and drinking plenty of fluids, one can be more easily subjected to the common symptoms, which sound like the symptoms of any drug. Vomiting, nausea, headaches and troubled breathing, which make up only half of the most commonly listed side effects for methadone use. If one were to compare the pros and cons of methadone to heroin, I think methadone is still a better choice. Heroin can make one do some very desperate things, including having the will to commit criminal activities just to get their fix.

My View on Methadone Treatment

- Advertisement -

Addiction to narcotics or drugs of any kind has never been an issue in my own life. I do get intrigued by stories of addiction and roads to recovery. In almost every story and documentary I've seen on the topic, there is a common necessity for recovery. The one thing above all the treatments that mattered most in changing one's life is a support system.

Many people in treatment end up addicted to methadone. This is where the support matters, as it should be a requirement when taking a dose, right next to "take with food." When I think of methadone treatment being administered properly, along with doctor supervision, this is the major factor that makes or breaks the treatment.

Staying hooked on heroin or any narcotics is a sure path to major health issues resulting in death. Any kind of treatment requires one to follow steps, whether it is a remedy for a sore throat, stomach flu, or heroin addiction. Methadone rehab is no different, so if followed as intended, it can be an effective method of addiction treatment.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Blake lovee to write about the world of addiction treatment, personal stories of recovery and hope, and news related to drug legislation and laws in the hopes of helping those who need it, find recovery in the United States.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump's Answer to the Opioid Epidemic

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blake Sanders

Become a Fan
Author 510388

(Member since Dec 19, 2017), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The Opioid crisis has taken so many lives, I think we should be exploring every avenue we can to see how we can help those addicted to Opioids, medicinal or otherwise.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 at 12:14:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 