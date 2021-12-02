Abortion Rights: Once More into the Breach, Dear Friends

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have been writing onabortion rights, and most especially on the consideration of them in the context of the threat of the imposition of religious authoritarianism, for quite some time. In light of what happened at the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021, since on the pro-abortion rights side a consideration of the question religious authoritarianism and thought control has received little if any attention, I am re-running one of my more recent columns on that subject, with a few additional observations.

Introductory Comment :

At that Supreme Court hearing Justice Brett Kavanaugh (who, Sen. Susan Collins from Maine assured us would view Roe v. Wade with an open mind) among other things has this to say, in response to a question from a lawyer from Mississippi: " 'You're arguing that the Constitution is silent and, therefore, neutral on the question of abortion?' Kavanaugh asked a lawyer for Mississippi, with seeming approval. 'In other words, that the Constitution is neither pro-life nor pro-choice on the question of abortion but leaves the issue for the people of the states or perhaps Congress to resolve in the democratic process?'"

Actually, Mr. Justice, the Constitution is NOT silent on that question, but I guess that whatever law school you went to didn't cover that matter. Every destroyer-of-abortion-rights whom I have ever come across has taken one version or another of the life-beings-at-the-moment-of-conception, because any new fertilized egg is a "gift from God." Actually, to adopt a Constitutional position that the criminalization of abortion is justified, regardless of the religious views of the woman desirous of having one, is to place religion at the center of the Constitutional law. Which is, in case the Justice doesn't know, a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which begins with the words: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or pro­hibiting the free exercise thereof;" "Life begins at the moment of conception" is a religious concept, which its promoters make clear over-and-over again. Thus, once again, any imposition, by law, on any person, Mr. Justice, is a violation of the Establishment Clause. Clearly, the Constitution is NOT silent on this matter.

Now, on to one of my previous columns on this matter, with some editing here and there

( from: " The Destruction of Abortion Rights and the Rise of Religious Authoritarianism ," 9/30/2020: Click Here )

As many observers have noted, with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg our nation is heading into what could be an enormously retrograde period in regard of individual rights and liberties. In the immediate future Trump is going to get his far-Rightist woman (whichever one) confirmed to the Supreme Court. Even if John Roberts, a Rightist himself, but not that far a Rightist, continues to maintain something of an institutionalist approach to the Constitution and the role of the Court, again as is well-known, in the immediate future the Court will at least be a consistent 5-4 Right. And Trump, actually celebrating the Justice's death (while at the same time revealing what he thinks of his chances of re-election with fair vote-counting), gleefully said words to the effect of "Now I can win a second term, 6-3."

Now, IF Biden can win the Presidency, and IF the Democrats can take the Senate with more than one seat to spare (one does not want to be in the position of having to count on Joe Manchin [ah yes{!}]), as is well-known, the Democrats could a) end the filibuster, b) admit the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as reliably Democratic states, and c) pack the Court. Of course, even with the requisite number of Senate seats, that master of the Senate Rules Moscow Mitch could possibly figure out a way to gum up the works. But before we would need to start worrying about that, we would have to get to that position first.

In the meantime, Trump could remain in the Presidency. Notice that I did not say "win," because I don't think that he can. But the Trumpublicans© probably have cheating systems in place (including the mass theft and destruction of paper ballots before counting) that even Greg Palast ( How Trump Stole 2020 ) hasn't thought of. So, especially with the Court suddenly tilted sharply his way, Trump could still be there. And then, in terms of civil liberties, everything would be under attack. Especially Roe v. Wade and ab ortion rights (and oh how I wish that the pro-abortion rights movement would use that term instead of the more common "we favor abortion." For actually, no one favors abortion --- a medical procedure that does carry some risk no matter how it is performed ---- if it can be avoided. But that's another story.) The battle will be joined.

