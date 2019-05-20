 
 
Abortion & How to Alienate Your Own Allies

Abortion & How to Alienate Your Own Allies

3 comments
Author 43658
A woman in Alabama signs a law, and it must be the men of California's fault somehow.

Little surprises me today in Trump's America, but let's take a look at what's been flying around the web this week. In the wake of abortion ban attempts in Alabama and other mid-western states, women have taken to the Internet to fight their battles. And what has identity politics wrought now? What do these memes have in common?

They blame men! Shocker.

(Image by Political Film Blog)   Details   DMCA
Point of fact, I've never met a male in over half a century here who was actively trying to outlaw abortion. Not one. I've never heard one even talk about it in a personal interaction. Strange, since it's men oppressing women in a grand fictional conspiracy in meme after meme. Nevermind that the Governor of Alabama, who signed the actual law, is a woman.

Well that throws a monkey-wrench into this debate.

(Image by Political Film Blog)   Details   DMCA

Most American men don't care about the topic at all, unless they get someone pregnant and then they are happy the option is available. It's not men who are organizing to overthrow Roe vs. Wade. I'm not sure how today's feminists can be so off-target that they couldn't hit the side of a church.

(Image by Political Film Blog)   Details   DMCA

Yes, it's fundamentalist religious groups doing this. American-Taliban theocrats are the ones organizing to mold the country into their warped image--not "men." American politics is so full of generalizations and propaganda, that few people are capable of thinking clearly about this or most other hot-button topics.

(Image by Political Film Blog)   Details   DMCA

The fundamentalist theocrats have built an empire of Madrassas to indoctrinate their children and train them as foot soldiers in their ideological wars. Their numbers have grown steadily, ushered in by charlatan televangelists and megachurches.

(Image by Political Film Blog)   Details   DMCA

WATCH: Jesus Camp Documentary Video

Catholic schools have also become more brazen, such as that field trip to DC that became a national racist incident. That high school class was bussed into the Capitol to act as anti-abortion fodder for the church. That is organized political action using children of both genders to achieve what is now being legislated in multiple states. That church and school should lose their tax-exempt status over these activities.

(Image by Political Film Blog)   Details   DMCA

Religion is the antagonist here, not gender. If you can't even properly define your adversary you're not going to get very far on the battlefield.

Some American women are simply reluctant to attack religion because of their own religious beliefs and indoctrination, and "men" are always available as the handy scapegoat. Sure, why not? Just blame the men.

(Image by Political Film Blog)   Details   DMCA

Political Film Blog
Joe Giambrone

 

Joe Giambrone is an American author, freelance writer and filmmaker. Non-fiction works appear at International Policy Digest, WhoWhatWhy, Foreign Policy Journal, Counterpunch, Globalresearch, , OpedNews, High Times and other online outlets. His science fiction thriller Transfixion and his Hollywood satire
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Pear

  New Content

Joe Giambrone makes a good point (imho). I just did a little searching on the internet. It seems that polls often show that it is women who are more in favor of banning abortion. In Alabama that certainly seems the case.

I don't know that the anti-men memes are going to change anything, but the real villain is the right-wing evangelicals, both men and women, it would seem.

Here is a PEW research report, published Oct 2018. In this poll it shows that statistically men and women agree that abortion should be legal in all/most states.


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:51:05 PM

Author 0
Art Costa

Reply to David Pear:   New Content

Agree this is more an issue that women wage pro and contra. Sure there are men 9n both sids, but I, like Joe rarely if ever come in contact.


Identitit policy has ruined all discourse.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:24:17 PM

Author 0
Janet Supriano

  New Content

Aw shucks. Alabama will do anything to get attention. :)

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12:46:47 AM

Author 0
